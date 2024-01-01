30-60-90 Day Plan For Business Unit Managers

Get started on the path to success with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new role as a business unit manager can be exhilarating and overwhelming at the same time. But fear not, as ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you through the crucial first months of your journey!

Congratulations on your new role as a Business Unit Manager! To make a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps to create and implement your 30-60-90 Day Plan using ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on goals and expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

Reach out to your new Business Unit Manager to discuss the objectives and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be clear about what success looks like and provide any necessary resources or information to support their success.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and share specific objectives for each phase of the plan.

For the Employee:

Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to understand the company's priorities and goals. Seek clarification on performance expectations and any key projects or initiatives that need immediate attention.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and keep track of important meetings and discussions.

2. Develop a detailed action plan

For the Hiring Manager:

Work together with your new Business Unit Manager to create a detailed action plan for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Define key milestones, projects, and tasks that need to be accomplished to ensure a successful onboarding process.

Leverage Tasks and Subtasks in ClickUp to break down the action plan into manageable steps and assign responsibilities clearly.

For the Employee:

Use the insights gained from discussions with your hiring manager to create a comprehensive plan of action for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Outline specific tasks, projects, and learning objectives that align with the company's goals.

Benefit from the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize and organize tasks within each phase of the plan.

3. Monitor progress and adjust as needed

For the Hiring Manager:

Regularly check in with your Business Unit Manager to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges or roadblocks. Offer support and guidance to ensure they are on track to meet the established goals.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress and key metrics to ensure alignment with the overall business objectives.

For the Employee:

Keep track of your progress by updating task statuses and communicating any achievements or obstacles to your hiring manager. Be open to feedback and be proactive in seeking assistance when needed.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to receive reminders for upcoming tasks and deadlines to stay organized and focused.

4. Reflect, celebrate, and plan for the future

For Both:

At the end of each phase (30, 60, and 90 days), take time to reflect on accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned. Celebrate milestones achieved and discuss areas for improvement or further development.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and celebrate successes along the way.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features effectively, both the Hiring Manager and Business Unit Manager can ensure a successful onboarding experience and a seamless transition into the new role.