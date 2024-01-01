Ready to build a successful sales team with precision? Dive into the Beam Builders 30-60-90 Day Plan template on ClickUp today!

Starting a new role can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Beam Builders template, both hiring managers and employees can stay organized and focused:

For a seamless onboarding process and a successful start at Beam Builders, both the hiring manager and the new employee can follow these 4 steps to use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

Hiring Manager: Work closely with the new employee to establish clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, goals, and milestones to ensure alignment with the team's objectives.

New Employee: Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand their expectations and share your own career goals. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to track and align your personal objectives with the company's vision.

2. Set SMART Goals

Hiring Manager: Help the new employee set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should challenge the employee while providing a clear roadmap for success.

New Employee: Collaborate with your hiring manager to define SMART goals that contribute to your professional growth and the company's success. Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to break down these goals into actionable steps.

3. Regular Progress Updates

Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the new employee to review progress, offer support, and address any challenges. Provide constructive feedback and celebrate achievements to keep motivation high.

New Employee: Keep your hiring manager updated on your progress, sharing successes, and seeking guidance when needed. Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress and share real-time updates with your manager.

4. Reflect and Adjust

Hiring Manager: Encourage the new employee to reflect on their experiences during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Use this feedback to adapt future goals and provide opportunities for continuous learning and development.

New Employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at each milestone, identifying areas for improvement and growth. Leverage ClickUp's Recurring Tasks feature to plan regular reflections and adjust your goals accordingly.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for long-term success at Beam Builders.