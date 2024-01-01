Starting a new role can be both exciting and overwhelming for employees and managers alike. The Beam Builders 30-60-90 Day Plan template is the ultimate tool for sales managers and business development pros looking to hit the ground running with a strategic roadmap for success.
For hiring managers:
- Easily outline goals and strategies for new team members
- Ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for performance
- Track progress and provide necessary support for success
For new employees:
- Establish clear objectives and milestones for the first 90 days
- Align with team goals and expectations seamlessly
- Hit the ground running and drive revenue growth from day one
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Beam Builders
Starting a new role can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Beam Builders template, both hiring managers and employees can stay organized and focused:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure clear communication and alignment on tasks
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress during the onboarding process
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, and more to streamline communication and collaboration throughout the onboarding journey
- Clear Goals: Establish clear goals and strategies for the first three months to drive revenue growth and ensure a successful transition into the new role
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Beam Builders
For a seamless onboarding process and a successful start at Beam Builders, both the hiring manager and the new employee can follow these 4 steps to use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template:
1. Collaborate on Expectations
Hiring Manager: Work closely with the new employee to establish clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, goals, and milestones to ensure alignment with the team's objectives.
New Employee: Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand their expectations and share your own career goals. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to track and align your personal objectives with the company's vision.
2. Set SMART Goals
Hiring Manager: Help the new employee set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should challenge the employee while providing a clear roadmap for success.
New Employee: Collaborate with your hiring manager to define SMART goals that contribute to your professional growth and the company's success. Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to break down these goals into actionable steps.
3. Regular Progress Updates
Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the new employee to review progress, offer support, and address any challenges. Provide constructive feedback and celebrate achievements to keep motivation high.
New Employee: Keep your hiring manager updated on your progress, sharing successes, and seeking guidance when needed. Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress and share real-time updates with your manager.
4. Reflect and Adjust
Hiring Manager: Encourage the new employee to reflect on their experiences during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Use this feedback to adapt future goals and provide opportunities for continuous learning and development.
New Employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at each milestone, identifying areas for improvement and growth. Leverage ClickUp's Recurring Tasks feature to plan regular reflections and adjust your goals accordingly.
By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for long-term success at Beam Builders.
Sales managers and business development professionals at Beam Builders can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template to set clear goals and strategies for the first three months on the job, ensuring a successful transition into their new role.
For the Hiring Manager and Employee:
- Begin by adding the template to your Workspace and designate the specific location for application.
- Invite relevant team members to start collaborating on the plan.
- Utilize the template to outline your goals and strategies for the first 30, 60, and 90 days:
- Use the References View to access important materials and resources.
- The Onboarding Board View helps organize tasks and milestones for a smooth transition.
- Utilize the Chat View for seamless communication within the team.
- The Calendar View ensures you stay on track with key dates and deadlines.
- Start with the Start Here View to kick off your onboarding journey.
- Use the Onboarding Plan View to detail your onboarding process.
- Track your progress with the Onboarding Progress View to ensure you're meeting milestones.
- Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to track progress effectively.
- Customize the template with the custom fields "Who's in Charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track progress efficiently.