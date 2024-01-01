Ready to kickstart your advertising career with confidence? Let ClickUp's template be your guiding light!

Starting out as an Advertising Account Executive can be both thrilling and overwhelming. But fear not, because with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you'll hit the ground running and make a memorable impact from day one! This template empowers you to:

Crafting a detailed 30-60-90 day plan for advertising account executives benefits both new hires and managers by setting a solid foundation for success:

With this template, hiring managers can effectively onboard new employees, while employees can set clear goals and stay organized as they navigate their new role in advertising account management.

As an advertising account executive, having a structured plan for your first 30, 60, and 90 days is crucial for success. ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Advertising Account Executives template includes:

Congratulations on your new role as an Advertising Account Executive! To help you hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager, follow these simple steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Advertising Account Executives:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Share the 30-60-90 Day Plan template from ClickUp with the new hire. Clearly outline your expectations for their first 90 days on the job, including goals, key tasks, and milestones.

For the New Employee: Study the plan provided by your hiring manager to gain an understanding of what is expected of you during each phase of your onboarding journey.

2. Research and Onboarding

For the Hiring Manager: Allocate time during the first 30 days to introduce the new employee to the team, company culture, and ongoing projects. Provide them with all necessary resources and access to tools.

For the New Employee: Dive deep into the company's history, values, current projects, and client portfolio within the first 30 days. Make sure to familiarize yourself with the advertising industry landscape.

3. Set Clear Goals and Objectives

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the new hire to set specific, measurable goals for each phase of the plan. Ensure that these goals align with the company's overall objectives.

For the New Employee: Work with your hiring manager to establish SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job.

4. Build Client Relationships

For the Hiring Manager: Provide opportunities for the new employee to shadow experienced team members, attend client meetings, and start building relationships with key accounts.

For the New Employee: Begin reaching out to clients, understanding their needs, and identifying opportunities to add value to their advertising campaigns within the first 30 days.

5. Implement Strategies and Campaigns

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new hire to start implementing their ideas and strategies for advertising campaigns by the 60-day mark. Provide feedback and guidance as needed.

For the New Employee: Launch your first advertising campaign or project by the second month, ensuring that it aligns with the company's branding and messaging.

6. Review, Reflect, and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the new employee to review their progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals if necessary.

For the New Employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each 30-day period. Use this reflection to adjust your approach for the next phase of the plan and set new goals for continued growth.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a successful onboarding experience and a strong start to the new role. Cheers to exciting times ahead! 🚀