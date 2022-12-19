Software teams
Simplify the entire development lifecycle with an all-in-one work hub that brings cross-functional teamwork, tools, and knowledge into one place.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Trusted by the world’s leading businesses
Simplify the entire development lifecycle with an all-in-one work hub that brings cross-functional teamwork, tools, and knowledge into one place.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Trusted by the world’s leading businesses
ClickUp AI
Fast-track your development plans and documentation with ClickUp AI. Generate product ideas, roadmaps, and more with expert-crafted AI tools for software teams right within ClickUp.
Agile Workflows
Move faster with flexible workflows that adapt to every teams’ needs—from kanban to scrum and beyond. With ClickUp, you can create the perfect process for any backlog, automate it, and focus more of your time on what matters.
Visibility & Alignment
Keep your engineering, product, and stakeholder teams working in lock-step with visual roadmaps that connect work toward shared goals. In ClickUp, it's easy to see progress, dependencies and blockers—making priorities clear for everyone.
Backlog Management
Collect bug and issue requests with intake forms, then convert them into trackable tasks for your team to prioritize. Link related issues, add tags, and manage your backlog with custom fields, statuses, and rollups.
Product Management Tools
Collaborate on strategic roadmaps, capture product requirements, and more with ClickUp Docs. Embed lists and spreadsheets, link tasks, and tag your team in comments — then connect them to workflows so everyone has context.
Easily manage product ideas, customer feedback, or even a backlog of backlogs with ClickUp's 15+ views. Add custom statuses, fields, and priorities to track progress towards top company-wide goals.
Streamline creative workloads, priorities, research, and revisions. Speed up feedback cycles with comments and annotations, then tag product or engineering for quick handoffs.
Simplify release management with a fully integrated Git pipeline, customizable release trains, and go-live checklists—all synced automatically within ClickUp.
See and share work progress with real-time reporting. Set goals, build dashboards that connect to tasks, and add custom widgets for better insights and decision making.
Integrations
Connect and automate work across your DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. ClickUp natively integrates with over 200 software tools, including GitHub, Figma, Sentry, Slack, and more.
Templates
Resources