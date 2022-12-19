Software teams

Box view - Software Teams

ClickUp AI

Ship software faster with ClickUp AI

Fast-track your development plans and documentation with ClickUp AI. Generate product ideas, roadmaps, and more with expert-crafted AI tools for software teams right within ClickUp.

Software Teams AI Thumb

Agile Workflows

Sprint through epics with agile workflows

Move faster with flexible workflows that adapt to every teams’ needs—from kanban to scrum and beyond. With ClickUp, you can create the perfect process for any backlog, automate it, and focus more of your time on what matters.

Software Teams LP Section 1 Image Agile Workflows Sprints List

Visibility & Alignment

Align everyone with clear roadmaps

Keep your engineering, product, and stakeholder teams working in lock-step with visual roadmaps that connect work toward shared goals. In ClickUp, it's easy to see progress, dependencies and blockers—making priorities clear for everyone.

Software Teams LP Section 2 Image Visibility Gantt Chart

Backlog Management

Streamline bug & issue tracking

Collect bug and issue requests with intake forms, then convert them into trackable tasks for your team to prioritize. Link related issues, add tags, and manage your backlog with custom fields, statuses, and rollups.

Streamline bug & issue tracking

Product Management Tools

The all-in-one product management solution

Plan

Collaborate on strategic roadmaps, capture product requirements, and more with ClickUp Docs. Embed lists and spreadsheets, link tasks, and tag your team in comments — then connect them to workflows so everyone has context.

Software Teams LP Tab IMage 1 Plan Docs

Prioritize

Easily manage product ideas, customer feedback, or even a backlog of backlogs with ClickUp's 15+ views. Add custom statuses, fields, and priorities to track progress towards top company-wide goals.

Software Teams LP Tab Image 2 Prioritize Product Backlog

Design

Streamline creative workloads, priorities, research, and revisions. Speed up feedback cycles with comments and annotations, then tag product or engineering for quick handoffs.

Software Teams LP Tab Image 3 Design Box View

Release

Simplify release management with a fully integrated Git pipeline, customizable release trains, and go-live checklists—all synced automatically within ClickUp.

Software Teams LP Tab Image 4 Release Git

Report

See and share work progress with real-time reporting. Set goals, build dashboards that connect to tasks, and add custom widgets for better insights and decision making.

Software Teams LP Hero Image Sprint Dashboard v2

Integrations

Bring your entire tech stack together with ClickUp

Connect and automate work across your DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. ClickUp natively integrates with over 200 software tools, including GitHub, Figma, Sentry, Slack, and more.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Get started with a template for software teams

Software Development Template

 

Software Teams LP Template Image 1 Software Teams
Learn more

Product Roadmap Template


Software Teams LP Template Image 2 Product Roadmap
Learn more

Product Brief Template


Software Teams LP Template Image 3 Product Brief
Learn more

Release Notes Template


Software Teams LP Template Image 4 Release Notes
Learn more

Agile Scrum Management Template


Software Teams LP Template Image 5 Agile Scrum Management
Learn more

Bug and Issue Tracking Template


Software Teams LP Template Image 6 Bug and Issue Tracking
Learn more

Resources & tips for software teams

introduction-to-agile

Deep dives on agile concepts and methodologies

user-story-blueprint

How-to blueprints for adopting agile

product-roadmap-template

Guides for implementing ClickUp templates

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime