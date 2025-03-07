Improve workflows, processes, and visibility across teams to reduce delays and increase on-time delivery by up to 35%.
Planning & Prioritization
Simplify priorities with a clear line of sight into how incoming projects align to strategic initiatives. Manage multiple projects and create visibility that aligns stakeholders and move projects forward, faster.
Execution & Delivery
Align your org for high-impact work and on-time delivery. Meet aggressive goals and accelerate project velocity by streamlining workflows and automating busywork.
Reporting & Visibility
Get a bird's eye view into multiple projects and adjust for dependencies or scope change on the fly. Save time with AI-powered progress updates and reports.
Easily recreate your existing workflows or build new ones with ClickUp's flexible, no-code tools. Create tailored solutions for each team's needs with Custom Fields, Sprint Points, Milestones, Dependencies, and more.
Plan, organize, and collaborate on any company objective with powerful task management that can be customized for every need and at every level.
Outline the business case, define project scope, and document requirements, so everyone has the right information to keep work moving.
Collaborate on strategic initiatives in real-time on a visual canvas. Convert top priorities into project tasks.
Link tasks, documents, integrations, and more to access related tasks and resources in one place.
Easily protect your Lists and Docs with privacy controls. Create shareable links and manage permissions for team, guest, or public access.
Create the most efficient workflows for your teams and projects with Automations. Streamline hundreds of actions like status changes, project handoffs, reviews & approvals, and more, so your teams can focus on the impactful work.
With over 15 different ways to visualize your work from Gantt charts to Timeline to Lists, Boards, Calendars – you can find a view that works for everyone.
Create workflows, organize your project backlog and expedite prioritization with custom Forms. Conditional logic makes it easy to capture all the required information, and each submission creates a trackable task so work never gets lost. Use Forms for surveys, retros, customer feedback and more!
Guide
Traditional methods of strategic planning no longer meet the needs of today's teams. Learn how to modernize your approach to unlock visibility, alignment, and efficiency against company-wide goals.
In this guide, you'll learn:
Why traditional approaches to strategic planning and OKRs are broken
How to adopt modern strategic planning across your organization
Best practices for unlocking organizational alignment + a free ClickUp template to get started
Ditch disconnected tools. Unify your IT operations, automate processes, and scale your PMO with confidence—all in one platform.