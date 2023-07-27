Plan and organize unforgettable events with ClickUp.
Seamlessly coordinate events, collaborate with clients, manage budgets, and more with ClickUp's user-friendly
event management tools.
Event and timeline management
Publicly share anything
Customizable event templates
View events from any angle
Timelines
Arrange every event detail with a sharable calendar.
Create clear event timelines, delegate responsibilities, and collaborate with clients and vendors in Calendar view. View and manage your meetings in ClickUp with a two-way Google Calendar sync.
Time management
Stay on schedule with time management tools.
Plan and organize large events by breaking them down into individual tasks with start and due dates. Calculate billable hours with automatic global time tracking and set customer expectations with time estimations.
Prioritize
Keep priorities in order on the big day.
Prepare for any event by creating a clear order of operations for your crew with task dependencies. Make sure everyone knows what to do on the day of the event with task priorities and checklists.
Collaborate
Bring your team together for the perfect event.
Ensure everyone knows what they're responsible for by creating user groups and assigning comments. Add vendors and clients to specific areas of your Workspace as Guests for seamless collaboration.
Mobile App
Plan and organize events on the go.
Make sure everything and everyone is accounted for on the big day with the ClickUp mobile app. Manage to-do lists, chat with your team, check notifications, and more, all from your smartphone.
Manage all location-specific tasks and workflows for your next event. Clearly visualize where your venues, accommodations, or any relevant location falls on a map, and easily share it with clients using a private link.
Collaborate with clients and vendors to get every detail right on invitations, designs, color
schemes, and more with ClickUp's proofing and mockups. Leave comments directly on image files to
ensure everything is accounted for.
Keep your emails alongside your work.
Manage event attendees in ClickUp.
Build beautiful forms to collect information from attendees, vendors, or potential clients, and
organize it all as tasks in ClickUp.
Give and receive feedback from clients & vendors.
Integrations
Sync all your event planning tools with ClickUp.
Connect ClickUp to all of your most-used apps, including cloud storage, video conferencing, scheduling, and more
with 1,000+ integrations.
Reviews
Event planners love us.
I really appreciate how ClickUp simplified tracking and discussing particular tasks. No more scrolling
through countless off-topic conversations in Messenger chats. Now our small team can comment, discuss and
track each task separately, neat and clean!
AE
Agency, Events Services
Click up has changed my small company into a work horse. We went from tracking projects in google docs to
being able to track all three tiers of our company effectively.
VC
Vinny C
ClickUp is very customizable. It can function as a simple to-do list, or you can really run an entire team
working on several projects at once. I like that I can make it function how I need it to and vary that
based on the type of project I'm working on.
