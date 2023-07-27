Plan and organize unforgettable
events with ClickUp.

Seamlessly coordinate events, collaborate with clients, manage budgets, and more with ClickUp's user-friendly event management tools.
Event and timeline management
Publicly share anything
Customizable event templates
View events from any angle

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Timelines

Arrange every event detail with a sharable calendar.

Create clear event timelines, delegate responsibilities, and collaborate with clients and vendors in Calendar view. View and manage your meetings in ClickUp with a two-way Google Calendar sync.
Stay on schedule with time management tools.
Time management

Stay on schedule with time management tools.

Plan and organize large events by breaking them down into individual tasks with start and due dates. Calculate billable hours with automatic global time tracking and set customer expectations with time estimations.
Keep priorities in order on the big day.
Prioritize

Keep priorities in order on the big day.

Prepare for any event by creating a clear order of operations for your crew with task dependencies. Make sure everyone knows what to do on the day of the event with task priorities and checklists.
Collaborate

Bring your team together for the perfect event.

Ensure everyone knows what they're responsible for by creating user groups and assigning comments. Add vendors and clients to specific areas of your Workspace as Guests for seamless collaboration.
Plan and organize events on the go.
Mobile App

Plan and organize events on the go.

Make sure everything and everyone is accounted for on the big day with the ClickUp mobile app. Manage to-do lists, chat with your team, check notifications, and more, all from your smartphone.
Templates

Get a head start on your next event.

Event Planning.
Use template
Event Management.
Use template
Simple To Dos.
Use template
Views

Track every detail with ClickUp's 15+ views.

Manage all your event planning in ClickUp, from ideation to day-of execution. Visualize work and collaborate with your team, clients, and vendors with ClickUp's versatile views.
Board View
Board
Track every detail before, during, after the event with a drag-and-drop Kanban board. Create custom statuses for easy vendor management, and pin images to tasks to visualize work.
Read more
Chat
Chat
Keep your team aligned as you plan your event with real-time chat. Share designs, tag user groups, and maintain accountability with assigned comments.
Read more
Docs
Docs
Create comment threads for any task and assign comments as action items. Chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.
Read more
Embed
Embed
Include virtually any resource to help you plan, organize, and collaborate on your events. Embed Pintrest boards, videos, planning and tracking sheets, and more to keep all your work in one place.
Read more
Table
Table
Track expenditures, payments, billable hours, and more with Table view. Add Custom Fields to store client, vendor, and attendee information such as phone numbers and addresses.
Read more
Map
Map
Manage all location-specific tasks and workflows for your next event. Clearly visualize where your venues, accommodations, or any relevant location falls on a map, and easily share it with clients using a private link.
Read more
See More Features

Streamline communication
with clients and vendors.

Communicate

Keep your emails alongside your work.

Organize events by sending and receiving emails directly within ClickUp. Create tasks via email, collaborate with your team and vendors, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
Registration &
Feedback
Manage event attendees in ClickUp.

Manage event attendees in ClickUp.

Build beautiful forms to collect information from attendees, vendors, or potential clients, and organize it all as tasks in ClickUp.
Proofing &
mockups
Give and receive feedback from clients & vendors.

Give and receive feedback from clients & vendors.

Collaborate with clients and vendors to get every detail right on invitations, designs, color schemes, and more with ClickUp's proofing and mockups. Leave comments directly on image files to ensure everything is accounted for.

Keep your emails alongside your work.

Organize events by sending and receiving emails directly within ClickUp. Create tasks via email, collaborate with your team and vendors, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
Manage event attendees in ClickUp.

Manage event attendees in ClickUp.

Build beautiful forms to collect information from attendees, vendors, or potential clients, and organize it all as tasks in ClickUp.
Give and receive feedback from clients & vendors.

Give and receive feedback from clients & vendors.

Collaborate with clients and vendors to get every detail right on invitations, designs, color schemes, and more with ClickUp's proofing and mockups. Leave comments directly on image files to ensure everything is accounted for.
Integrations

Sync all your event planning tools
with ClickUp.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
Connect ClickUp to all of your most-used apps, including cloud storage, video conferencing, scheduling, and more with 1,000+ integrations.
Reviews

Event planners love us.

Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
I really appreciate how ClickUp simplified tracking and discussing particular tasks. No more scrolling through countless off-topic conversations in Messenger chats. Now our small team can comment, discuss and track each task separately, neat and clean!
AE
Agency, Events Services
Click up has changed my small company into a work horse. We went from tracking projects in google docs to being able to track all three tiers of our company effectively.
VC
Vinny C
ClickUp is very customizable. It can function as a simple to-do list, or you can really run an entire team working on several projects at once. I like that I can make it function how I need it to and vary that based on the type of project I'm working on.
DP
Danielle P, Small-Business
from our blog

Related articles.

10 Free Event Planning Templates and Checklists to Get Ready for 2023

Max 8min read

Read more
HP Haillie Parker
Haillie Parker

How to Plan a Virtual Conference Event

Max 8min read

Read more
HP Haillie Parker
Haillie Parker

The Ultimate Guide to Event Project Management

Max 11min read

Read more
DR Damon Ryan
Damon Ryan

Plan your events with ClickUp and
save one day every week.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week