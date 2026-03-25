Hitask vs. ClickUp: Vilket verktyg passar ditt team?

Choosing a project management tool comes down to one question: Do you need a simple task list to get through your day or a platform that consolidates all your work?

Hitask is a task manager designed for teams that need to organize assignments and shared calendars on a single screen. ClickUp is the world’s first Converged AI Workspace. That means it integrates your tasks, documents, whiteboards, and automations into one customizable workspace, powered by Contextual AI that knows your work.

The right choice between Hitask vs. ClickUp depends on whether your team needs a streamlined checklist or a scalable system for complex operations.

Here’s how they compare.

Hitask vs. ClickUp at a Glance

Feature/category ClickUp Hitask Team size Teams of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises requiring a centralized hub for tasks, docs, and AI-driven operations Small teams and individuals seeking a minimalist, single-screen task list AI and automation ClickUp Brain provides context-aware AI across tasks, docs, and chat with automated workflows via ClickUp Automations Limited to basic recurring tasks; no native AI or advanced logic-based triggers Task management Hierarchical structure with Spaces, Folders, Lists, and Tasks plus ClickUp Custom Fields to capture details for any workflow Flat task lists with basic subtasks and categories Project views 15+ project views, including List, Board, Gantt, Calendar, Timeline, and Table Calendar view, list view, and basic Kanban boards Time tracking Native time tracking with Timesheets, Time Estimates, billable status, and automated capacity reporting—across the app, web, and extension Built-in start/stop timer on tasks with fundamental time-spent summaries Collaboration Real-time collaboration in ClickUp Docs, ClickUp Chat, comments, and @mentions Task comments, file sharing, and team calendar Integrations 1,000+ native integrations and a public API to automate data flow across your entire tech stack Essential sync for Google Calendar and Outlook; lacks a public API for custom builds

ClickUp Overview

Use ClickUp as a consolidated workflow management tool with chats, docs, tasks, and automations in one place

🔎 Did You Know? 53% of leaders say productivity must increase, yet 80% of the global workforce reports lacking the time or energy to do their job. This is because they’re tired of being interrupted by meetings, emails, or pings every 2 minutes.

This constant stream of interruptions forces your team to lose hours every week jumping between disconnected apps. Instead of letting this Work Sprawl slow you or your team down, you can bring every task and conversation into a single unified workspace like ClickUp. It serves as a central hub for your entire operation, bringing your data, communication, and planning together in one place.

With its clear Project Hierarchy, teams of all sizes across functions can organize projects using dedicated Spaces, Folders, Lists, Tasks, and Subtasks.

Pros:

ClickUp Brain : Get answers, generate content, and summarize information with a built-in, context-aware AI assistant that’s integrated across your entire workspace Get answers, generate content, and summarize information with a built-in, context-aware AI assistant that’s integrated across your entire workspace

ClickUp Automations : Eliminate repetitive manual work by building custom if-then workflows that automatically assign tasks, update statuses, or send notifications based on triggers you define Eliminate repetitive manual work by building custom if-then workflows that automatically assign tasks, update statuses, or send notifications based on triggers you define

ClickUp Super Agents : Build intelligent, autonomous AI teammates that automate and execute complex, multi-step workflows for you Build intelligent, autonomous AI teammates that automate and execute complex, multi-step workflows for you

ClickUp Docs : Create, edit, and collaborate on docs that are directly connected to your tasks and projects, ensuring context is never lost Create, edit, and collaborate on docs that are directly connected to your tasks and projects, ensuring context is never lost

Multiple ClickUp Views : Give every team member the perspective they need by switching between 15+ different views, including List, Board, Gantt, and Calendar Give every team member the perspective they need by switching between 15+ different views, including List, Board, Gantt, and Calendar

ClickUp Chat : Keep conversations organized and attached to the relevant work, ending the hunt for decisions buried in external chat threads Keep conversations organized and attached to the relevant work, ending the hunt for decisions buried in external chat threads

Cons:

The sheer number of customization options can feel overwhelming for teams who are brand new to project management software

While the mobile app is great for checking notifications and managing tasks on the go, it doesn’t yet have the full functionality of the desktop experience

Hitask Overview

via Hitask

Some teams feel that powerful project management platforms are too complex for their needs. They get bogged down in features they’ll never use, and the steep learning curve leads to low adoption and frustration. These teams crave simplicity more than feature-rich tools.

Hitask is a lightweight task manager for such teams. Its USP? A clean, minimal interface. It focuses on a single-screen dashboard for simple task management and time tracking. Your team can get started with basic task coordination in minutes without needing extensive onboarding.

Pros:

Clean, minimal interface: Its straightforward design is easy to learn, allowing teams to start managing tasks almost immediately

Built-in time tracking: Log time directly on tasks with a simple start/stop timer, removing the need for a separate time tracking tool

Shared team calendar: Visualize deadlines and team availability with a central calendar for easy scheduling

File attachments on tasks: Attach relevant documents and files directly to tasks to keep basic project information organized

Cons:

Lacks any AI or advanced automation capabilities, meaning all complex workflows must be managed manually

Visual project management is limited to a basic list, calendar, and Kanban Board, with no multi-project timeline views

Connects to major tools like Google Calendar and Outlook, but requires Zapier or an API for most third-party SaaS connections

Struggles with multi-layered projects as its structure is optimized for straightforward task management rather than complex sub-task nesting

📚 Also Read: How to Use ClickUp as a Kanban Board

ClickUp vs. Hitask Feature Comparison

While both platforms help you manage tasks, they’re built for fundamentally different types of work. Hitask offers a simple to-do list, while ClickUp provides a comprehensive, scalable platform that brings all your work into one place.

Let’s take a closer look at how they compare on the features that matter most.

AI and automation

Every day, full-time employees spend an average of 8.7 hours on unproductive activities such as unnecessary meetings or repetitive tasks.

This diminishes productivity and opens the door to human error, leading to important steps being missed. In a basic task manager, this friction is a constant. In a Converged AI Workspace, it’s engineered into your workday.

Your team’s drowning in repetitive, manual tasks. Every day, you waste valuable time updating statuses, reassigning work, and notifying stakeholders of progress. This not only kills productivity but also opens the door to human error, causing important steps to be missed.

👉🏼 In a simple task management tool, this busywork’s unavoidable. In a Converged AI Workspace, it’s automated.

ClickUp

ClickUp eliminates manual effort by combining automated actions with an integrated AI engine. Instead of performing every update yourself, you can set up ClickUp Automations to handle the if-then workflows. This way, you can create workflows that instantly act on your behalf—for example, when a developer moves a task to ‘In Review,’ ClickUp can automatically reassign it to a QA lead and post a notification in the project chat.

Set your triggers and direct specific actions through ClickUp Automations

Beyond logic-based rules, ClickUp Brain acts as an intelligent partner that understands the full context of your workspace. Because it is connected to your tasks, docs, and messages, it can perform complex cognitive work that standard automation cannot.

You can use it to:

Summarize project progress: Instantly compile meeting notes or long comment threads into executive summaries

Generate project data: Automatically fill Automatically fill Custom Fields with AI-generated analysis (priorities, assignees, progress summaries) or sentiment scores

Surface answers: Ask questions like ‘What are the current blockers for the Q4 launch?’ and receive an answer based on real-time project data

Automate project management: Use Use AI Super Agents to autonomously track progress, flag risks, and manage handoffs, while keeping a human in the loop where needed

Use ClickUp Brain as your on-demand AI assistant to automate repetitive work

Hitask

Hitask doesn’t have any native AI or advanced workflow automation features. Its automation capabilities are limited to Recurring Tasks, which allow you to schedule a task to repeat daily, weekly, or monthly. It can’t perform actions based on changes in your workflow. Every status update, assignment change, and team notification must be managed manually by a human user.

🏆 The verdict: For teams looking to reduce manual work and leverage AI to work smarter, ClickUp is the clear choice. Hitask is designed for teams who prefer a fully manual approach to task management.

📮ClickUp Insight: 88% of our survey respondents use AI for their personal tasks, yet over 50% shy away from using it at work. The three main barriers? Lack of seamless integration, knowledge gaps, or security concerns. But what if AI is built into your workspace and is already secure? ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, makes this a reality. It understands prompts in plain language, solving all three AI adoption concerns while connecting your chat, tasks, docs, and knowledge across the workspace. Find answers and insights with a single click!

Task management

A flat to-do list makes it impossible to see how large initiatives break down into smaller, actionable steps. And how each individual action feeds into the bigger picture. Without a way to structure this complexity, projects become disorganized, and it’s unclear how work is connected or who owns what.

Teams often end up needing a system that can mirror the real-world complexity of your projects.

ClickUp

ClickUp organizes work through a multi-layered ClickUp Hierarchy designed to keep even the largest organizations structured. Your work lives in a Workspace, which is broken down into Spaces for different departments or high-level functions.

Within these Spaces, you can create Folders for specific projects and Lists to hold individual tasks. This provides a clear path from shared, company-wide goals down to individual, daily to-dos.

Visualize the bigger picture without losing context with ClickUp Hierarchy

To handle the granular details of your workflow, ClickUp provides deep customization options:

Custom Fields: Track any data point relevant to your workflow, such as budgets, client codes, or sales stages

ClickUp Task Dependencies : Link tasks together to show which ones are blocking others, ensuring work happens in the right order Link tasks together to show which ones are blocking others, ensuring work happens in the right order

ClickUp Subtasks : Break down large tasks into smaller, manageable pieces with up to seven levels of nested subtasks Break down large tasks into smaller, manageable pieces with up to seven levels of nested subtasks

ClickUp Multiple Assignees : Assign a single task to multiple people to clarify shared ownership on collaborative items Assign a single task to multiple people to clarify shared ownership on collaborative items

ClickUp Task Checklists : Create simple to-do items within a task for minor action items that don’t require full subtask management Create simple to-do items within a task for minor action items that don’t require full subtask management

Hitask

Hitask offers a flat structure for task management. It is centered around a ‘single-screen’ dashboard. While it allows you to group tasks into projects and use color-coded categories, it lacks the deep nesting capabilities required for complex project architecture.

🏆 The verdict: ClickUp is built for teams with complex, multi-layered projects that require deep customization and clear dependencies. Hitask is better suited for individuals or small teams with straightforward workflows who want to see everything on one screen without navigating a complex hierarchy.

Project views and templates

When a tool offers only one or two rigid views, someone always has to compromise—or worse, they export data to another tool just to visualize it, working in silos and managing extra work. Your project management platform should adapt to your team, not the other way around.

🧠 Fun Fact: Gartner research shows only 23% of digital workers are completely satisfied with their work applications, yet those satisfied are nearly three times more likely to describe themselves as much more productive.

ClickUp

Give every team member the perfect perspective with over 15 customizable ClickUp Views. Because these views are built into the same workspace, you can switch between them with a single click without losing data or context.

Choose from 15+ ClickUp Views to get a better picture of your work

Here’s how you can use them:

ClickUp List View: A classic, spreadsheet-like view for sorting and filtering tasks easily

ClickUp Board View : A Kanban-style board for managing workflows through different progress stages A Kanban-style board for managing workflows through different progress stages

ClickUp Calendar View : A drag-and-drop calendar for scheduling tasks, visualizing dependencies, and managing deadlines better A drag-and-drop calendar for scheduling tasks, visualizing dependencies, and managing deadlines better

ClickUp Gantt Chart View : A timeline for visualizing project dependencies, duration, and the critical path A timeline for visualizing project dependencies, duration, and the critical path

ClickUp Table View : A powerful spreadsheet view for bulk editing A powerful spreadsheet view for bulk editing

Workload View: A resource management view to see team capacity and plan resource allocation

ClickUp Mind Map : A visual brainstorming canvas to connect and build on ideas A visual brainstorming canvas to connect and build on ideas

💡 Pro Tip: To maintain consistency as you scale, you can save any project structure as a ClickUp Template. You can choose from 1000+ templates across project management, marketing, sales, HR, engineering, and other use cases to standardize your best processes. From client onboarding to product launches, templates help you set up workflows quickly and reuse them instantly.

Hitask

Hitask offers three basic views: a list view for organizing tasks, a shared team calendar for scheduling, and a simple Kanban-style board. You can use it to see your assignments, team schedules, and project progress without navigating through multiple layers of the app.

What it lacks in advanced visualization tools like Gantt charts or workload heatmaps, it makes up for with basic project templates and reporting tools. You can easily duplicate successful project structures and track time-based productivity.

🏆 The verdict: For teams that require multiple ways to visualize work and report on cross-departmental progress, ClickUp’s extensive views and dashboards are essential. Hitask is better suited for teams that value a singular, unified view where all tasks and schedules live on one page.

Time tracking

🔎 Did You Know? US professionals lose approximately 59 million hours every workday to uncaptured tasks such as emails, meetings, and manual, memory-based logging. For a 15-person professional services firm, this leakage can cost $1. 6 million in annual revenue.

Time-tracking software tools are a great way to curb wasted effort. When you capture every minute directly within your workspace, you gain the data necessary to spot ‘invisible friction points’.

For example, meetings that consistently run over or specific project phases that regularly exceed their scope. This allows you to refine your processes and prevent future time leaks before they impact your bottom line.

ClickUp

Keep tabs on how you’re spending your time with ClickUp Time Tracking

ClickUp treats time as a core project metric rather than a secondary log. With ClickUp Time Tracking, you and your team can start and stop a timer directly from a task, add time manually, or even track time that isn’t associated with a specific task. Every billable minute is captured in real time, directly addressing repetitive or unimportant tasks.

Since the workspace syncs in real time, all your time data flows directly into ClickUp Timesheets and ClickUp Dashboards. It provides a real-time overview of where most time is being spent—and whether that’s a cost or revenue item. You can group and filter this data by person, project, or any Custom Field to get the insights you need for workforce productivity improvement and accurate billing.

Hitask

Hitask includes a built-in time tracker on every task. You can start and stop a timer to log your hours and generate basic reports that show time spent per task or per user. If you’ve got a small team or need a friction-free way to justify billable hours as a freelancer, Hitask lets you do so without the overhead of a complex reporting suite.

🏆 The verdict: Both tools offer native time tracking, which is a plus. However, ClickUp can connect time data to billable rates, Dashboards, and Workload Views, providing a much deeper level of insight for teams that need resource allocation and profitability.

Team collaboration

Are your team’s conversations fragmented across email, Slack, and meeting notes? This basically means when a project-related question comes up, you have to dig through different apps to find the answer. It’s both time-consuming and error-prone.

This Communication Sprawl makes it nearly impossible to maintain a single source of truth for your projects.

Decisions and discussions should live with the work they relate to.

🔎 Did You Know? It’s not just you—an average employee wastes 2.5 hours per day searching for information across fragmented systems.

So, which tool solves it?

ClickUp

ClickUp serves as a true collaboration hub by consolidating all forms of team communication into a single workspace. Instead of jumping between apps, you can manage the entire lifecycle of a project—from brainstorming to final approval—in a single tab.

For example, this is how it works:

ClickUp Chat : Keep conversations connected to specific projects with integrated chat channels and direct messages, ensuring decisions are never lost in external threads Keep conversations connected to specific projects with integrated chat channels and direct messages, ensuring decisions are never lost in external threads

ClickUp Docs : Collaborate on project briefs, meeting notes, and wikis in real time with nested pages and embedded tasks that turn your documentation into actionable work Collaborate on project briefs, meeting notes, and wikis in real time with nested pages and embedded tasks that turn your documentation into actionable work

Threaded Comments : Maintain organized discussions on every task with @mentions to loop in stakeholders and assigned comments to ensure action items are seen Maintain organized discussions on every task with @mentions to loop in stakeholders and assigned comments to ensure action items are seen

ClickUp Whiteboards : Brainstorm ideas visually on a freeform canvas and convert shapes or sticky notes directly into trackable ClickUp Tasks Brainstorm ideas visually on a freeform canvas and convert shapes or sticky notes directly into trackable ClickUp Tasks

ClickUp Clips : Reduce the need for meetings by recording and sharing quick screen recordings to explain complex processes or provide feedback Reduce the need for meetings by recording and sharing quick screen recordings to explain complex processes or provide feedback

Hitask

Team collaboration in the workplace for Hitask centers on task comments and file attachments. While it doesn’t offer a native document editor or a visual whiteboard, it does provide a built-in Team Chat that lets you exchange messages without leaving your workspace.

You also get a shared team calendar that provides a synchronized view of everyone’s assignments, which helps small teams stay aligned on deadlines without the overhead of complex team communication tools.

🏆 The verdict: ClickUp is designed for teams that want to eliminate context switching by housing docs, chat, and visual brainstorming in one platform. Hitask handles basic task-level coordination and real-time messaging, but you will likely need external tools like Google Docs or Zoom for more in-depth collaborative writing and visual planning.

Integrations

Your project management platform shouldn’t exist in a vacuum. When your software doesn’t sync with your CRM, code repository, or file storage system, your team is forced to do manual data entry. This creates a fragmented workflow, with information often outdated, leading to administrative delays and data silos that slow project delivery.

To reduce Tool Sprawl, your fragmented systems must enable automated information flow across your entire technical stack.

ClickUp

ClickUp functions as a centralized hub for your operations, offering over 1,000 native ClickUp Integrations that consolidate your existing software into one workspace. By linking your primary tools, you eliminate the need for constant tab-switching and manual updates.

You can use ClickUp Integrations for:

Connect ClickUp to your existing tech stack with 1000+ integration options

Development and version control: Connect GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket to track commits and pull requests directly within tasks, providing the team with visibility into code changes without leaving the project view

CRM and sales alignment: Integrate Salesforce or HubSpot to sync customer data and deal stages, ensuring that post-sale project execution stays aligned with the sales pipeline

Communication and messaging: Link Slack or Microsoft Teams to convert messages into tasks and receive automated project notifications directly in your chat channels

Cloud storage and asset management: Attach and search files from Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive within ClickUp tasks to ensure the team always accesses the most current version of a document

💡Pro Tip: Build your own custom connections between ClickUp and your existing tech-stack using the ClickUp API. You can also maintain a single source of truth with two-way calendar sync and by embedding content from other apps directly into your tasks and ClickUp Docs.

Hitask

Hitask focuses on a smaller, curated selection of integrations designed for basic business functions. It primarily connects with scheduling and email tools, such as Google Calendar for deadline synchronization and Outlook for turning emails into actionable tasks.

While it includes a Slack integration for activity notifications, it lacks a public API and native connections for specialized CRM or development software. This makes it a viable option for teams with a limited software footprint, but larger organizations with complex stacks may need manual workarounds to keep disparate data sources in sync.

🏆 The verdict: ClickUp’s vast integration library and open API make it a central hub that can connect to virtually any tool in your stack. Hitask covers the essentials but may require manual workarounds for teams with more specialized software.

Should You Choose ClickUp or Hitask for Your Team?

The right tool depends on what matches your current needs. Hitask is a simple task manager, while ClickUp serves as a complete company productivity platform.

Choose ClickUp if your team juggles multiple complex projects, needs AI to automate work and provide insights, or wants to consolidate your docs, chat, and project management into one place. It’s built to eliminate Work Sprawl and scale with your team as it grows.

Choose Hitask if your team has straightforward to-do lists, values a minimal interface above all else, and has no plans to adopt advanced workflows or automation.

Ultimately, the choice is between a tool you might outgrow and a platform that grows with you.

Teams ready to stop switching between apps and start working smarter can get started for free with ClickUp today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Yes, you can easily import your work from Hitask into ClickUp. Simply export your tasks from Hitask as a CSV file, then use the ClickUp import tool to map your data to the appropriate fields.

ClickUp offers a wide range of advanced features not found in Hitask, including but not limited to a context-aware AI assistant, customizable automation, multiple project views like Gantt Chart and Timeline, and native document collaboration.

ClickUp’s designed to scale for teams of all sizes. Small teams and startups can access robust features right away, while enterprise organizations can leverage advanced permissions, SSO, and powerful AI capabilities to manage complex workflows across the entire company.