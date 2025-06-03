Virtual event

Contextual AI: Why It Matters for the Future of Work


June 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM PST

Ready to stop juggling dozens of AI tools?

Discover how Contextual AI connects your work, knowledge, and chat into one unified workspace—eliminating chaos and empowering every employee to work smarter and faster.

Event details

What you'll learn

AI sprawl overwhelms teams with inefficiency. Learn how to transform disconnected AI tools into a unified and secure workspace powered by contextual AI, including:

  • The AI Sprawl problem and how disconnected tools create chaos, not clarity
  • How Contextual AI connects your data, systems, and people for smarter, faster work
  • Live demos of real-world use cases, including Answers Agents, AI Project Manager, Connected Search and more
  • How customers are making the transformation from inefficiency to impact with ClickUp AI
Contextual AI Event Hero - Edited

The transformation

AI tools are disconnected, let's fix that

AI Sprawl

  • Juggling dozens of disconnected AI and SaaS tools
  • Struggling to measure value from scattered investments
  • Teams burned out on AI and tool overload
  • Security risks from using unvetted, siloed solutions
  • Missed opportunities for AI-powered execution

Contextual AI

  • Unified AI that connects data, systems, and people
  • Clear and instant visibility into all aspects of work
  • Automated workflows that eliminate busywork
  • Enhanced security and control over AI usage
  • Teams empowered to collaborate, innovate, and drive business impact

Event resources

Get access to exclusive resources

Live demos with Q&A

See the power of Contextual AI in real time with use case examples for Agents, AI Project Manager, Connected Search, and more.

How to Solve AI Sprawl Guide

A guide to help evaluate AI solutions and how to transform your current stack into a unified workspace powered by Contextual AI.

Full replay access

Get the entire event recording so you can share with your team.

Free expert consultation

Attendees will get the opportunity for a free, zero-pressure consultation to explore how ClickUp can help meet their goals with the world's most complete AI for work.

Speakers

Meet your experts

kyle no title

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing

libby no title contextual Ai webinar

Libby Lienhoop

Head of Segment Marketing

