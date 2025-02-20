ClickUp Timesheets
Keep everything in one place and understand the full picture with timesheets that connect to the rest of your work—from tracking, to submission, to approvals.
The ClickUp way
Disconnected time tracking and submission processes are inefficient, add effort, and cost money.
You deserve better.
Work fast
Keep time reporting accurate and compliant by submitting, reviewing, and approving timesheets in ClickUp!
Integrate time tracking from tasks into your timesheets—no extra steps required.
Track approvals and leave feedback directly from timesheets, so nothing slips through the cracks.
Monitor time entries as they’re approved with live Dashboards—no waiting around.
Once time is submitted, seal it tight for reliable records that won’t shift.
Review, confirm, or send edits directly within the Timesheets Hub.
With approved hours locked in, your invoices and payments stay precise.
For every team, task, project, and client. At every stage in the process. And every way it'll be reviewed. ClickUp Timesheets make time management accurate and simple.