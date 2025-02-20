ClickUp Timesheets

Comprehensive time management, from tracking to approval

Keep everything in one place and understand the full picture with timesheets that connect to the rest of your work—from tracking, to submission, to approvals.

The ClickUp way

Timesheets were broken, so we fixed them

Disconnected time tracking and submission processes are inefficient, add effort, and cost money.
You deserve better.

The old way

  • Constantly switching apps
  • Complicated, hard to use interfaces
  • Unreliable data for billing and payments
  • Submitting timesheets into a black hole
  • Missed submission deadlines
  • Blocked, frustrated teams

The ClickUp way

  • Integrated timesheet management
  • User-friendly tracking and submission
  • Lockable submissions and dependable data
  • Clear approval status tracking
  • Automated submission reminders
  • Confident, productive teams

Work fast

How time tracking should work

Keep time reporting accurate and compliant by submitting, reviewing, and approving timesheets in ClickUp!

Make reporting a breeze

Integrate time tracking from tasks into your timesheets—no extra steps required.

Timesheets make reporting a breeze

Keep everyone on the same page

Track approvals and leave feedback directly from timesheets, so nothing slips through the cracks.

timesheets bento

See insights in real time

Monitor time entries as they’re approved with live Dashboards—no waiting around.

Timesheets Insights bento

Lock in your hours

Once time is submitted, seal it tight for reliable records that won’t shift.

Timesheets Hours Bento

Approve or request changes in a snap

Review, confirm, or send edits directly within the Timesheets Hub.

Timesheets Approve Bento

Bill with total confidence

With approved hours locked in, your invoices and payments stay precise.

Timesheets Billing Bento

Don't just count your minutes. Make your minutes count

For every team, task, project, and client. At every stage in the process. And every way it'll be reviewed. ClickUp Timesheets make time management accurate and simple.

