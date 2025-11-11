ClickUp Super Agents

Build AI Agents that do real work

Design, customize, and deploy AI agents that understand your Workspace, execute multi-step workflows, and adapt over time. ClickUp's AI Agent Builder lets you turn natural language into intelligent automation powered by Super Agents.

A new way to work with AI

Most AI tools can generate ideas, but they stop short of execution. Rules-based automation helps with simple tasks, but it breaks down when work requires context, judgment, or multiple steps.

ClickUp’s AI Agent Builder lets you create Super Agents—AI-powered teammates that understand your Workspace, reason through tasks, and take action securely and continuously.

Why traditional automation falls short

  • AI suggestions still require manual follow-through
  • Rules and triggers can’t adapt to changing work
  • Context is scattered across tasks, Docs, and Chat
  • Scripts and code slow adoption
  • Governance and permissions are hard to manage

How ClickUp solves it

  • Build agents using natural language
  • Give agents full Workspace context
  • Enable multi-step reasoning and memory
  • Control permissions, tools, and approvals
  • Let agents work continuously in the background

Create intelligent automation with AI Super Agents

Super Agents are ClickUp’s AI-powered teammates that adapt to your Workspace, using full context across tasks, Docs, and Chat to securely perform multi-step workflows around the clock.

Build agents using natural language

Build and configure Super Agents through a conversational experience with ClickUp Brain. Describe what you want the agent to do, refine its behavior, and deploy it without writing code.

AI Agent Gif

Automate multi-step workflows

Super Agents can research, generate content, update tasks, create Docs, send notifications, and coordinate actions across multiple steps and locations.

ai-agent-tab-image-email

Invoke Agents Naturally

@mention, assign tasks, & message directly. Choose when, how, and what they work on - always improving with infinite knowledge & memory.

ai-agent-tab-image-chat

Enterprise-grade control by design

You control which tools and data sources agents can access and who can trigger or manage them. Every action is logged, and agents can require human approval for critical decisions.

ClickUp

Do more than humanly possible

150,000+ companies supercharge their work with ClickUp Brain

Custom agents

