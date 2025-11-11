Design, customize, and deploy AI agents that understand your Workspace, execute multi-step workflows, and adapt over time. ClickUp’s AI Agent Builder lets you turn natural language into intelligent automation powered by Super Agents.
Most AI tools can generate ideas, but they stop short of execution. Rules-based automation helps with simple tasks, but it breaks down when work requires context, judgment, or multiple steps.
ClickUp’s AI Agent Builder lets you create Super Agents—AI-powered teammates that understand your Workspace, reason through tasks, and take action securely and continuously.
Super Agents are ClickUp’s AI-powered teammates that adapt to your Workspace, using full context across tasks, Docs, and Chat to securely perform multi-step workflows around the clock.
Build and configure Super Agents through a conversational experience with ClickUp Brain. Describe what you want the agent to do, refine its behavior, and deploy it without writing code.
Super Agents can research, generate content, update tasks, create Docs, send notifications, and coordinate actions across multiple steps and locations.
@mention, assign tasks, & message directly. Choose when, how, and what they work on - always improving with infinite knowledge & memory.
You control which tools and data sources agents can access and who can trigger or manage them. Every action is logged, and agents can require human approval for critical decisions.
