Effortlessly generate, review, and iterate code directly
within ClickUp tasks — powered by Codegen.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
Codegen is your AI developer teammate that never sleeps. Codegen solves bugs, builds features, and answers code questions through natural language. Ship faster with fewer errors and create production-ready PRs in minutes.
Just tag @codegen in a task or mention it in a task comment, and it will immediately respond and resolve the task. It's great for creating proofs of concept and developing your best ideas, all without leaving ClickUp.
Developers often spend significant time on repetitive coding tasks, manual pull request creation, and searching for answers to code-related questions. Codegen + ClickUp streamline these workflows, allowing teams to focus on higher-impact work—all without leaving ClickUp.
To get started, open ClickUp App Center and select Codegen. Click connect and link a Codegen account to ClickUp.
Once connected, assign Codegen to a task or mention it in a task comment and it will immediately respond and start working on the task.