Use @codegen without leaving ClickUp

Effortlessly generate, review, and iterate code directly
within ClickUp tasks — powered by Codegen.

Free forever.
No credit card.

Free forever. No credit card.

Trusted by the best

What is Codegen?

Codegen is your AI developer teammate that never sleeps. Codegen solves bugs, builds features, and answers code questions through natural language. Ship faster with fewer errors and create production-ready PRs in minutes.

What is Codegen?

Using Codegen in ClickUp

Just tag @codegen in a task or mention it in a task comment, and it will immediately respond and resolve the task. It's great for creating proofs of concept and developing your best ideas, all without leaving ClickUp.

Using Codegen in ClickUp

Why Codegen + ClickUp

Developers often spend significant time on repetitive coding tasks, manual pull request creation, and searching for answers to code-related questions. Codegen + ClickUp streamline these workflows, allowing teams to focus on higher-impact work—all without leaving ClickUp.

Why Codegen + ClickUp

How to Connect Codegen

To get started, open ClickUp App Center and select Codegen. Click connect and link a Codegen account to ClickUp.

Once connected, assign Codegen to a task or mention it in a task comment and it will immediately respond and start working on the task.

How to Connect Codegen
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT