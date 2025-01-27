A 10 legjobb Microsoft Forms alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

Microsoft Forms is a great tool for collecting and analyzing data, but its full potential is achieved when integrated with other Microsoft applications. To leverage the software, you may need to invest in additional Microsoft tools, which come at an extra cost. ?
Fortunately, Microsoft Forms alternatives offer similar functionality and more advanced features to standardize data collection. Let’s unpack the top 10 online form builder tools to find the best fit for your organization’s needs!
What Should You Look for in Microsoft Forms Alternatives?
The project team needs the tools to collect, process, and analyze data regularly to make informed decisions and monitor task progress. An online form builder can be an invaluable tool to help you collect the data you need from your team, stakeholders, and customers. It allows you to create customizable and shareable forms that can be accessed and completed from anywhere, making data collection faster, more accurate, and more efficient. ⚡️
Project managers should look for a versatile online form builder that provides the advantage of remote access and allows your team to maximize their data collection and analysis efforts.
Here are key features to consider when choosing a form builder:
- Various question fields, including multiple-choice, short and long-form text, dropdown, dates, times, and rating scales
- Advanced customization to create custom templates and add multimedia content like images, GIFs, and videos
- Integrations with other work apps and tools you use, such as Google Sheets, Zapier, or Slack
- Conditional logic functionality to show or hide questions based on the respondent’s previous answers
- Mobile optimization to take online surveys on phones or tablets from anywhere
- Security and privacy to protect your data and the privacy of your respondents
- Collaboration features for real-time editing and commenting
However, collecting data is only a part of the workflow. To make the most of your online surveys and inquiries, a project management tool is necessary to manage your project activities, track progress, and collaborate with your team.
Integrating an online form builder with a project management tool allows you to collect and analyze data in real-time and use the insights gained to make informed decisions like determining priorities and high-value work! ?
10 Best Microsoft Forms Alternatives
1. ClickUp
ClickUp is the ultimate solution for teams looking for a powerful productivity platform to streamline data capture and collection. The Form view in ClickUp is designed to offer a fully customizable experience that frees up your team’s time from manual data entry so that they can focus on their tasks and goals.
And with the conditional logic feature in ClickUp Forms, you can create Forms that dynamically adjust based on the previous answers, providing your respondents with a better user experience.
From internal project requests to online surveys, all your work is integrated into a single platform for efficient intake. Share the Form’s direct link or build it into a page with the HTML code and let ClickUp do the heavy lifting after a Form response is complete. ?
Best of all, your team will gain actionable insights to make data-driven decisions and fast-track workflows!
ClickUp best features
- Over 1,000 integrations with other work tools, including Zoom, Slack, Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and more
- Multiple ways to automate repetitive tasks, including form routing, status updates, and task assignments
- A detailed online Help Center, webinars, and support to help you use the platform to its fullest extent
- A dynamic Goals feature to align the team on OKRs and track progress in multiple ways
- Multiple views to organize a CRM with lists, Kanban boards, tables, and more
- Multiple assignees of tasks for total transparency into all progress
- Custom task statuses for instant progress updates at a glance
- Drag-and-drop Form builder with customized branding
- A vast Template Library for every use case
ClickUp limitations
- So many powerful collaboration tools can pose a learning curve for some users
- Not all views are available in the mobile app—yet
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever Plan
- Unlimited Plan: $5 per user per month
- Business Plan: $12 per user per month
- Business Plus Plan: $19 per user per month
- Enterprise Plan: Contact for pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (6,500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,500+ reviews)
2. SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is an online form builder with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface to create engaging forms and collect data from respondents. With SurveyMonkey, users have a variety of question types, including multiple-choice, rating scale, matrix questions, open-ended responses, and more.
Unlike Microsoft Forms, SurveyMonkey gives various customization options such as themes, logos, colors, and fonts for a branded and professional look. SurveyMonkey also offers the ability to collect form responses online or via email. With the powerful analysis tools included in the platform, users can review response data and draw meaningful insights.
SurveyMonkey best features
- Shared asset library of form elements for on-brand surveys
- Custom logo, colors, and survey URL
- Quizzes with custom feedback
- Click map data visualization
- Advanced survey logic tools
SurveyMonkey limitations
- The basic plan is limited to 50,000 responses per year
- Unlimited forms are available on the expensive plans
SurveyMonkey pricing
- Team Advantage: $25 per user per month
- Team Premier: $75 per user per month
- Enterprise: Contact SurveyMonkey for details
SurveyMonkey ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (18,400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (9,600+ reviews)
3. Google Forms
The next Microsoft Forms alternative is Google Forms, a data collection tool used to create surveys, quizzes, polls, questionnaires, and other forms. Its drag-and-drop editor allows users to create multi-page forms with various question types, such as multiple choice, text boxes, checkboxes, drop-downs, and more!
Online forms are collected securely in a database that can be easily managed and viewed through Google Sheets. With its user-friendly interface and extensive features, Google Forms is a simple survey tool for collecting customer feedback.
Google Forms best features
- Built-in intelligence to set response validation rules
- Templates, including surveys and questionnaires
- Forms shared through email, link, or website
- Automatic summaries to analyze responses
- Custom logic form builder
Google Forms limitations
- 24/7 online support and community forums are only available on paid plans
- Limited customization functionality
Google Forms pricing
- Personal: Free version
- Business Started: $6 per user per month, one-year commitment
- Business Standard: $12 per user per month, one-year commitment
- Business Plus: $18 per user per month, one-year commitment
- Enterprise: Contact Google for details
Google Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (10,200+ reviews)
4. Wufoo
Wufoo is an online form-building and hosting platform for users to create surveys, contact forms, registration forms, and more. It also provides users with tools to collect payments and store data. Wufoo is easy to use, allowing users to drag and drop elements into pre-made templates or start from scratch.
The tool also offers detailed analytics and the ability to customize forms with custom CSS and HTML. Wufoo is a great tool for collecting customer data, managing projects, tracking payments, and more!
Wufoo best features
- Real-time notifications when a form is completed
- Theme designer with prebuilt or custom designs
- Data export to spreadsheet software
- Integrations with payment providers
- Workflow automation with CRM
Wufoo limitations
- Expensive pricing plans compare to other Microsoft Forms alternatives
- Limited number of native integrations
Wufoo pricing
- Free version
- Starter: $14. 08 per month, billed $169 annually
- Professional: $29. 08 per month, billed $349 annually
- Advanced: $74. 08 per month, billed $889 annually
- Ultimate: $183. 25 per month, billed $2,199 annually
Wufoo ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (290+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
5. FormAssembly
FormAssembly is an online form builder designed to streamline the process of data collection and form submission. It gives teams the tools to create interactive online forms with a drag-and-drop interface. FormAssembly’s features include customizable design templates, built-in logic checks, support for advanced features like file uploads and online payments, and secure data storage and reporting.
The platform also integrates with various third-party services to provide additional functionality and options like online payments. These integrations are a must for companies that intend to sell their products or services and gather payments through online surveys or order forms!
FormAssembly best features
- Integrations with Salesforce, HTTPS Connector, Paypal, and more
- Admin dashboards and customizable confirmations
- Theme editor to customize the look and feel
- Multi-page forms and conditional logic
- Charts and reports
FormAssembly limitations
- Lacks a variety of themes and advanced customization for complex forms
- Geared towards teams using Salesforce
FormAssembly pricing
- Contact FormAssembly for details
FormAssembly ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (350+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)
6. Jotform
Jotform is a form builder and survey software for teams to execute forms, surveys, and polls effortlessly. It can be used for a wide range of purposes, including collecting customer feedback, gathering data for research projects, and conducting market research.
Using JotForm’s intuitive drag-and-drop editor, users can easily design forms and surveys, add various questions and elements, and share them via email or embed them on any website. The software also gives teams access to powerful analytics to monitor form performance in real time and gain insights from their data!
Jotform best features
- Form submission management
- Prepopulated form option
- Auto-delete submissions
- CRM integrations
- QR code forms
Jotform limitations
- Form scripts can slow down your website at times
- Expensive pricing plans with form count limits
Jotform pricing
- Starter: Free version
- Bronze: $34 per month, billed annually
- Silver: $39 per month, billed annually
- Gold: $99 per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: Contact Jotform for details
Jotform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (1,600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,300+ reviews)
7. Qualtrics
The next Microsoft Forms alternative is Qualtrics, an online survey software and experience management platform designed to help organizations collect and analyze data. It lets users create, distribute, and analyze surveys in various formats with powerful customization options.
With Qualtrics, users can quickly track survey responses, create reports and graphs, export data to other programs, and embed surveys into websites and mobile applications. Qualtrics allows organizations to quickly gain real-time insight into customer satisfaction, preferences, and behavior.
Qualtrics best features
- Search tool to find questions and blocks within the form
- 12+ question types to build different web forms
- Sample responses generator
- Survey tools for exporting
- Auto-number questions
Qualtrics limitations
- Lacks customization options compared to other Microsoft Forms alternatives like ClickUp and SurveyMonkey
- Forms must be attached to Project
Qualtrics pricing
- Contact Qualtrics for details
Qualtrics ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (2,600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (390+ reviews)
8. Zoho Forms
Zoho Forms is an online survey tool designed to help users quickly create forms. It offers powerful features such as conditional logic, custom branding, and multiple submission types. With a wide range of templates, customization options, and export features, Zoho Forms lets teams build online forms their way.
With Zoho Forms, you can easily create and integrate custom forms into other applications, such as CRM and accounting solutions. Additionally, you can use it to automate tasks and save time on data entry!
Zoho Forms best features
- Mailchimp and Zoho Campaigns integrations to distribute forms
- Skip logic based on previous answers
- UTM tracking for lead generation
- Email and SMS notifications
- 30+ field types
Zoho Forms limitations
- Task management tools are available on the expensive plans
- Limited form template options
Zoho Forms pricing
- Free version
- Basic: $10 per month, billed annually
- Standard: $25 per month, billed annually
- Professional: $50 per month, billed annually
- Premium: $90 per month, billed annually
Zoho Forms ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)
9. Typeform
Typeform is a form builder allowing users to create beautiful web forms and customer surveys. It offers a wide range of ready-made templates and customization options. The platform also provides advanced features like powerful analytics tools to track and analyze the responses to their forms.
Typeform is a great tool for businesses, organizations, and individuals to collect data quickly and accurately. With its user-friendly interface, anyone can create engaging surveys without having advanced coding skills or design experience!
Typeform best features
- Integrations with Zapier, Google Analytics, HubSpot, and more
- Hidden Fields personalization on form submissions
- Question branching/Logic Jump feature
- Custom question references
- Video interactions
Typeform limitations
- Limited reporting capabilities on Basic and Plus pricing plans
- Collaboration features are available on the expensive plans
Typeform pricing
- Basic: $25 per month, billed annually
- Plus: $50 per month, billed annually
- Business: $83 per month, billed annually
- Enterprise: Contact Typeform for details
Typeform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (640+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (750+ reviews)
10. Paperform
Paperform is an online form builder with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to build forms from scratch or pre-made templates. Paperform also provides a wide range of customization options for forms, including colors, fonts, logos, and more, so teams can create a form that looks exactly how they want it to!
Paperform also helps teams save time with its built-in automation tools. Teams can use Paperform’s Zapier integration to create automated workflows that connect their forms with popular apps and services, such as email marketing platforms and CRMs. This makes it easier for teams to get the most out of their data.
Paperform best features
- Built-in Unsplash and GIPHY libraries for creating forms
- Integrations with task management tools
- Google Calendar sync for scheduling
- 100+ prebuilt online forms
- Workflow automation
Paperform limitations
- Steep learning curve to learn functionality compared to other Microsoft Forms alternatives
- No sub-users on the Essentials and Pro plans
Paperform pricing
- Essentials: $20 per month, billed as $240 per year
- Pro: $40 per month, billed as $480 per year
- Agency: $135 per month, billed as $1,620 per year
Paperform ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (80+ reviews)
