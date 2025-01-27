A 10 legjobb Microsoft Forms alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

Microsoft Forms is a great tool for collecting and analyzing data, but its full potential is achieved when integrated with other Microsoft applications. To leverage the software, you may need to invest in additional Microsoft tools, which come at an extra cost. ?

Fortunately, Microsoft Forms alternatives offer similar functionality and more advanced features to standardize data collection. Let’s unpack the top 10 online form builder tools to find the best fit for your organization’s needs!

What Should You Look for in Microsoft Forms Alternatives?

The project team needs the tools to collect, process, and analyze data regularly to make informed decisions and monitor task progress. An online form builder can be an invaluable tool to help you collect the data you need from your team, stakeholders, and customers. It allows you to create customizable and shareable forms that can be accessed and completed from anywhere, making data collection faster, more accurate, and more efficient. ⚡️

Project managers should look for a versatile online form builder that provides the advantage of remote access and allows your team to maximize their data collection and analysis efforts.

Here are key features to consider when choosing a form builder:

Various question fields, including multiple-choice, short and long-form text, dropdown, dates, times, and rating scales

Advanced customization to create custom templates and add multimedia content like images, GIFs, and videos

Integrations with other work apps and tools you use, such as Google Sheets, Zapier, or Slack

Conditional logic functionality to show or hide questions based on the respondent’s previous answers

Mobile optimization to take online surveys on phones or tablets from anywhere

Security and privacy to protect your data and the privacy of your respondents

Collaboration features for real-time editing and commenting

However, collecting data is only a part of the workflow. To make the most of your online surveys and inquiries, a project management tool is necessary to manage your project activities, track progress, and collaborate with your team.

Integrating an online form builder with a project management tool allows you to collect and analyze data in real-time and use the insights gained to make informed decisions like determining priorities and high-value work! ?

10 Best Microsoft Forms Alternatives

​​ClickUp is the ultimate solution for teams looking for a powerful productivity platform to streamline data capture and collection. The Form view in ClickUp is designed to offer a fully customizable experience that frees up your team’s time from manual data entry so that they can focus on their tasks and goals.

And with the conditional logic feature in ClickUp Forms, you can create Forms that dynamically adjust based on the previous answers, providing your respondents with a better user experience.

From internal project requests to online surveys, all your work is integrated into a single platform for efficient intake. Share the Form’s direct link or build it into a page with the HTML code and let ClickUp do the heavy lifting after a Form response is complete. ?

Best of all, your team will gain actionable insights to make data-driven decisions and fast-track workflows!

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

So many powerful collaboration tools can pose a learning curve for some users

Not all views are available in the mobile app—yet

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever Plan

Unlimited Plan : $5 per user per month

Business Plan : $12 per user per month

Business Plus Plan : $19 per user per month

Enterprise Plan: Contact for pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (6,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,500+ reviews)

2. SurveyMonkey

via SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is an online form builder with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface to create engaging forms and collect data from respondents. With SurveyMonkey, users have a variety of question types, including multiple-choice, rating scale, matrix questions, open-ended responses, and more.

Unlike Microsoft Forms, SurveyMonkey gives various customization options such as themes, logos, colors, and fonts for a branded and professional look. SurveyMonkey also offers the ability to collect form responses online or via email. With the powerful analysis tools included in the platform, users can review response data and draw meaningful insights.

SurveyMonkey best features

Shared asset library of form elements for on-brand surveys

Custom logo, colors, and survey URL

Quizzes with custom feedback

Click map data visualization

Advanced survey logic tools

SurveyMonkey limitations

The basic plan is limited to 50,000 responses per year

Unlimited forms are available on the expensive plans

SurveyMonkey pricing

Team Advantage : $25 per user per month

Team Premier : $75 per user per month

Enterprise: Contact SurveyMonkey for details

SurveyMonkey ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (18,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (9,600+ reviews)

3. Google Forms

via Google Forms

The next Microsoft Forms alternative is Google Forms, a data collection tool used to create surveys, quizzes, polls, questionnaires, and other forms. Its drag-and-drop editor allows users to create multi-page forms with various question types, such as multiple choice, text boxes, checkboxes, drop-downs, and more!

Online forms are collected securely in a database that can be easily managed and viewed through Google Sheets. With its user-friendly interface and extensive features, Google Forms is a simple survey tool for collecting customer feedback.

Google Forms best features

Built-in intelligence to set response validation rules

Templates, including surveys and questionnaires

Forms shared through email, link, or website

Automatic summaries to analyze responses

Custom logic form builder

Google Forms limitations

24/7 online support and community forums are only available on paid plans

Limited customization functionality

Google Forms pricing

Personal : Free version

Business Started : $6 per user per month, one-year commitment

Business Standard : $12 per user per month, one-year commitment

Business Plus : $18 per user per month, one-year commitment

Enterprise: Contact Google for details

Google Forms ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (10,200+ reviews)

4. Wufoo

via Wufoo

Wufoo is an online form-building and hosting platform for users to create surveys, contact forms, registration forms, and more. It also provides users with tools to collect payments and store data. Wufoo is easy to use, allowing users to drag and drop elements into pre-made templates or start from scratch.

The tool also offers detailed analytics and the ability to customize forms with custom CSS and HTML. Wufoo is a great tool for collecting customer data, managing projects, tracking payments, and more!

Wufoo best features

Real-time notifications when a form is completed

Theme designer with prebuilt or custom designs

Data export to spreadsheet software

Integrations with payment providers

Workflow automation with CRM

Wufoo limitations

Expensive pricing plans compare to other Microsoft Forms alternatives

Limited number of native integrations

Wufoo pricing

Free version

Starter : $14. 08 per month, billed $169 annually

Professional : $29. 08 per month, billed $349 annually

Advanced : $74. 08 per month, billed $889 annually

Ultimate: $183. 25 per month, billed $2,199 annually

Wufoo ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

5. FormAssembly

via FormAssembly

FormAssembly is an online form builder designed to streamline the process of data collection and form submission. It gives teams the tools to create interactive online forms with a drag-and-drop interface. FormAssembly’s features include customizable design templates, built-in logic checks, support for advanced features like file uploads and online payments, and secure data storage and reporting.

The platform also integrates with various third-party services to provide additional functionality and options like online payments. These integrations are a must for companies that intend to sell their products or services and gather payments through online surveys or order forms!

FormAssembly best features

Integrations with Salesforce, HTTPS Connector, Paypal, and more

Admin dashboards and customizable confirmations

Theme editor to customize the look and feel

Multi-page forms and conditional logic

Charts and reports

FormAssembly limitations

Lacks a variety of themes and advanced customization for complex forms

Geared towards teams using Salesforce

FormAssembly pricing

Contact FormAssembly for details

FormAssembly ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (350+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)

6. Jotform

via Jotform

Jotform is a form builder and survey software for teams to execute forms, surveys, and polls effortlessly. It can be used for a wide range of purposes, including collecting customer feedback, gathering data for research projects, and conducting market research.

Using JotForm’s intuitive drag-and-drop editor, users can easily design forms and surveys, add various questions and elements, and share them via email or embed them on any website. The software also gives teams access to powerful analytics to monitor form performance in real time and gain insights from their data!

Jotform best features

Form submission management

Prepopulated form option

Auto-delete submissions

CRM integrations

QR code forms

Jotform limitations

Form scripts can slow down your website at times

Expensive pricing plans with form count limits

Jotform pricing

Starter : Free version

Bronze : $34 per month, billed annually

Silver : $39 per month, billed annually

Gold : $99 per month, billed annually

Enterprise: Contact Jotform for details

Jotform ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1,300+ reviews)

7. Qualtrics

Via Qualtrics

The next Microsoft Forms alternative is Qualtrics, an online survey software and experience management platform designed to help organizations collect and analyze data. It lets users create, distribute, and analyze surveys in various formats with powerful customization options.

With Qualtrics, users can quickly track survey responses, create reports and graphs, export data to other programs, and embed surveys into websites and mobile applications. Qualtrics allows organizations to quickly gain real-time insight into customer satisfaction, preferences, and behavior.

Qualtrics best features

Search tool to find questions and blocks within the form

12+ question types to build different web forms

Sample responses generator

Survey tools for exporting

Auto-number questions

Qualtrics limitations

Lacks customization options compared to other Microsoft Forms alternatives like ClickUp and SurveyMonkey

Forms must be attached to Project

Qualtrics pricing

Contact Qualtrics for details

Qualtrics ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (390+ reviews)

8. Zoho Forms

via Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms is an online survey tool designed to help users quickly create forms. It offers powerful features such as conditional logic, custom branding, and multiple submission types. With a wide range of templates, customization options, and export features, Zoho Forms lets teams build online forms their way.

With Zoho Forms, you can easily create and integrate custom forms into other applications, such as CRM and accounting solutions. Additionally, you can use it to automate tasks and save time on data entry!

Zoho Forms best features

Mailchimp and Zoho Campaigns integrations to distribute forms

Skip logic based on previous answers

UTM tracking for lead generation

Email and SMS notifications

30+ field types

Zoho Forms limitations

Task management tools are available on the expensive plans

Limited form template options

Zoho Forms pricing

Free version

Basic : $10 per month, billed annually

Standard : $25 per month, billed annually

Professional : $50 per month, billed annually

Premium: $90 per month, billed annually

Zoho Forms ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

9. Typeform

via Typeform

Typeform is a form builder allowing users to create beautiful web forms and customer surveys. It offers a wide range of ready-made templates and customization options. The platform also provides advanced features like powerful analytics tools to track and analyze the responses to their forms.

Typeform is a great tool for businesses, organizations, and individuals to collect data quickly and accurately. With its user-friendly interface, anyone can create engaging surveys without having advanced coding skills or design experience!

Typeform best features

Integrations with Zapier, Google Analytics, HubSpot, and more

Hidden Fields personalization on form submissions

Question branching/Logic Jump feature

Custom question references

Video interactions

Typeform limitations

Limited reporting capabilities on Basic and Plus pricing plans

Collaboration features are available on the expensive plans

Typeform pricing

Basic : $25 per month, billed annually

Plus : $50 per month, billed annually

Business : $83 per month, billed annually

Enterprise: Contact Typeform for details

Typeform ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (640+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (750+ reviews)

10. Paperform

via Paperform

Paperform is an online form builder with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to build forms from scratch or pre-made templates. Paperform also provides a wide range of customization options for forms, including colors, fonts, logos, and more, so teams can create a form that looks exactly how they want it to!

Paperform also helps teams save time with its built-in automation tools. Teams can use Paperform’s Zapier integration to create automated workflows that connect their forms with popular apps and services, such as email marketing platforms and CRMs. This makes it easier for teams to get the most out of their data.

Paperform best features

Built-in Unsplash and GIPHY libraries for creating forms

Integrations with task management tools

Google Calendar sync for scheduling

100+ prebuilt online forms

Workflow automation

Paperform limitations

Steep learning curve to learn functionality compared to other Microsoft Forms alternatives

No sub-users on the Essentials and Pro plans

Paperform pricing

Essentials : $20 per month, billed as $240 per year

Pro : $40 per month, billed as $480 per year

Agency: $135 per month, billed as $1,620 per year

Paperform ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (80+ reviews)

Simplify Your Data Collection Process with ClickUp Forms

ClickUp is a powerful all-in-one productivity platform and the best alternative to Microsoft Forms. Its flexible and customizable form builder, conditional logic, and personalization features make it an excellent tool for teams of all sizes to streamline their data collection process and improve workflows. ?‍?

With ClickUp, project managers have tools within reach to automate repetitive tasks, assign team members to specific forms, and gain valuable insights from real-time analytics.

Plus, ClickUp’s integrations with other tools and apps allow for even more powerful functionalities. Create a ClickUp account today to get started!