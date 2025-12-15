Program Execution in the Age of AI Playbook

In 2026, the difference between organizations that thrive and those that stall comes down to one thing: execution.

The ability to turn strategy into results—across every program, project, and team—is the new competitive edge. But most teams are still fighting an uphill battle against Work Sprawl: the friction, fragmentation, and manual work that comes from juggling too many disconnected tools.

The future belongs to those who converge their work, automate the busywork, and empower every team with AI Agents.

Work Sprawl: The Hidden Barrier to Program Success

Work Sprawl is the silent killer of program execution. When every phase—intake, planning, execution, reporting—lives in a different tool, context is lost, handoffs are delayed, and accountability slips. The result? Over half of programs fail, three-quarters of executives lack visibility, and teams waste time on manual busywork instead of driving outcomes.

Symptoms of Work Sprawl:

Bouncing between apps for every step

Disjointed processes and inconsistent standards

Siloed teams and lost context

Slow, costly onboarding and reporting

Work Sprawl doesn’t just slow you down—it holds your entire organization back from delivering on its strategic goals.