AI Sprawl is costing you.
Here's how to fix it.


Disconnected AI tools multiply risk, inflate costs, and slow your teams. ClickUp Brain unifies your knowledge, workflows, and tools—so your AI works in context, not in chaos.

The hidden threat in your tech stack


Your teams are drowning in AI tools. Each department bought their own.

Now you're stuck managing:

Redundant Licenses

that drain your budget with overlapping AI capabilities.

Lost Productivity

with fragmented workflows, context, and low quality outputs.

Security & Compliance Risk

with multiple attack vectors, zero guidelines, and data leaked to LLMs.

No Tangible Impact

80% of organizations report no tangible enterprise-wide EBIT impact from generative AI investments
(McKinsey)

Failed Adoption

More than 80% of AI initiatives fail—twice the failure rate for non-AI technology projects
(RAND)

The "Wild West"

49.8% of workers describe their company's AI policy as "The Wild West" with little to no guidelines
(ClickUp)

What employees say about AI Sprawl


We recently surveyed 1,000 workers about the number of AI tools they use.

Here's what we found:

Adoption is failing

44.8% of teams have already abandoned AI tools adopted within the past year

They're constantly switching

46.5% of workers are forced to bounce between 2+ AI tools to complete a single task

Their AI lacks context

34.4% of workers use AI tools with zero integration to their core work areas

They want fewer AI tools

77.5% of workers would feel indifferent or relieved if half their AI tools were removed

They're getting poor outputs

79.3% of workers say that AI prompting effort is disproportionate compared to output value

The answer isn't more AI...

App Sprawl Small

...it's AI that knows your work context


Contextual AI understands your entire business—your data, your workflows, your tools—delivering intelligent outputs your teams can trust.

Work Context

This is your team on Brain

Teams that use ClickUp Brain save time, reduce costs, and work confidently with world-class security.

86% cost savings

Brain's comprehensive capabilities replace the need for dozens of other AI tools.

1.1 days saved per week

Brain saves users time by automating the busy work and simplifying execution.

3X faster task completion

Teams using Brain finish work faster with AI that has full context of all your work.

ClickUp Brain

One AI for all your work

Instantly power up company-wide AI that connects every aspect of your work, including:

  • Projects, tasks, workflows
  • Knowledge, files, and documents
  • Chat, meetings, notes
  • Apps, messengers, email
  • ...and more
clickup-brain-1

Connected Brain

Search every app, from one place

Enterprise search plus with the power of Ask Al on all your apps. Instantly pull answers from Google Drive, GitHub, Salesforce, Figma, Dropbox, Confluence, Box, and more!

clickup-brain-2

Secure and Compliant

Enterprise-grade peace of mind

Your data stays secure and private with ClickUp. Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.

🔒 Enterprise-grade security (SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA)
🔧 Model flexibility for each team or workflow
🔍 Central governance—no more Shadow AI

AI Security

The world's most complete AI for work

Your knowledge, workflows, and apps—all connected by ClickUp Brain.

Autopilot Agents

Agents for any task

Create AI agents for any task: providing answers, writing content, creating workflows.

Auto Tracking Progress

Automate any workflow

Automate progress tracking, standups, task assignments with over 100+ triggers and actions.

Meetings That Take Notes

Capture every meeting

Everything meeting auto-captured and turned into docs, tasks, and follow-ups.

Smart Scheduling

Sync any schedule

Let Brain find the best time, book meetings, and sync with your calendars.

Org-Wide Search

Find anything instantly

One search gets you the right file, message, or task from across your workspace, apps, and teams.

Every Premium LLM, One Brain

Every LLM, one Brain

Use every major AI model in one place. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more.

Real teams, unreal results

"I just tried ClickUp Brain and WOW."

AI that actually understands your tasks, docs, & goals. Ask it anything. It’s like ChatGPT... But it knows your entire workspace.

—Komal Mishra

"ClickUp AI is my secret weapon for project management."

From instant task summaries to spotting blockers before they snowball, it keeps my team aligned and projects moving. It’s like having a second brain in every standup.

—Vojtech Kucera

"My second brain? It’s ClickUp AI."

From turning chaotic client convos into clean summaries to cranking out SOPs in minutes, it’s the ops sidekick I didn’t know I needed.

—Carter Anderson

ClickUp

The future of AI is here. Are you ready?

Schedule a no-pressure consultation with our team today.

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
connected brain
ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime