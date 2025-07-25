Disconnected AI tools multiply risk, inflate costs, and slow your teams. ClickUp Brain unifies your knowledge, workflows, and tools—so your AI works in context, not in chaos.
Your teams are drowning in AI tools. Each department bought their own.
Now you're stuck managing:
that drain your budget with overlapping AI capabilities.
with fragmented workflows, context, and low quality outputs.
with multiple attack vectors, zero guidelines, and data leaked to LLMs.
80% of organizations report no tangible enterprise-wide EBIT impact from generative AI investments
(McKinsey)
More than 80% of AI initiatives fail—twice the failure rate for non-AI technology projects
(RAND)
49.8% of workers describe their company's AI policy as "The Wild West" with little to no guidelines
(ClickUp)
We recently surveyed 1,000 workers about the number of AI tools they use.
Here's what we found:
44.8% of teams have already abandoned AI tools adopted within the past year
46.5% of workers are forced to bounce between 2+ AI tools to complete a single task
34.4% of workers use AI tools with zero integration to their core work areas
77.5% of workers would feel indifferent or relieved if half their AI tools were removed
79.3% of workers say that AI prompting effort is disproportionate compared to output value
Contextual AI understands your entire business—your data, your workflows, your tools—delivering intelligent outputs your teams can trust.
Teams that use ClickUp Brain save time, reduce costs, and work confidently with world-class security.
Brain's comprehensive capabilities replace the need for dozens of other AI tools.
Brain saves users time by automating the busy work and simplifying execution.
Teams using Brain finish work faster with AI that has full context of all your work.
ClickUp Brain
Instantly power up company-wide AI that connects every aspect of your work, including:
Connected Brain
Enterprise search plus with the power of Ask Al on all your apps. Instantly pull answers from Google Drive, GitHub, Salesforce, Figma, Dropbox, Confluence, Box, and more!
Secure and Compliant
Your data stays secure and private with ClickUp. Third-party AI providers never store or learn from your information.
🔒 Enterprise-grade security (SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA)
🔧 Model flexibility for each team or workflow
🔍 Central governance—no more Shadow AI
Your knowledge, workflows, and apps—all connected by ClickUp Brain.
Create AI agents for any task: providing answers, writing content, creating workflows.
Automate progress tracking, standups, task assignments with over 100+ triggers and actions.
Everything meeting auto-captured and turned into docs, tasks, and follow-ups.
Let Brain find the best time, book meetings, and sync with your calendars.
One search gets you the right file, message, or task from across your workspace, apps, and teams.
Use every major AI model in one place. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more.
AI that actually understands your tasks, docs, & goals. Ask it anything. It’s like ChatGPT... But it knows your entire workspace.
—Komal Mishra
From instant task summaries to spotting blockers before they snowball, it keeps my team aligned and projects moving. It’s like having a second brain in every standup.
—Vojtech Kucera
From turning chaotic client convos into clean summaries to cranking out SOPs in minutes, it’s the ops sidekick I didn’t know I needed.
—Carter Anderson
Schedule a no-pressure consultation with our team today.