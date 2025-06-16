Organizations are investing in AI at unprecedented levels, yet most are seeing little to no return on their investments.

This paradox reveals a fundamental flaw in how companies approach AI implementation.

The Scale of AI Investment:

AI spending has increased by 130% across organizations (Wharton School)

72% of companies are planning further AI investment in 2025 (Wharton School)

61% of CEOs are actively deploying AI agents and planning to scale them (IBM/CIO.com)

Despite these investments, studies show the alarming reality of AI returns.

This disconnect between investment and impact isn't due to AI's limitations—it's caused by a phenomenon we call AI Sprawl.