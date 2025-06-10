Modèles de CV de cadre gratuit pour vous démarquer

You’ve built business strategies, led cross-functional teams, and delivered measurable results.

But translating that industry expertise into an executive resume that grabs attention and clears technical filters? That somehow still remains a challenge. More so when you know you’ve got only seconds to make an impression.

This guide helps you tackle it head-on. We’ve curated the best executive resume templates—clean, modern, and built to showcase your leadership skills in a format that gets seen.

Let’s ensure your resume opens doors, not gets buried in a digital stack.

What Are Executive Resume Templates?

An executive resume template is a professionally created resume format designed for senior leaders, VPs, and C-level executives. It offers an ATS-friendly structure and emphasizes your career highlights, leadership skills, and industry expertise without starting from scratch.

Unlike generic resume templates, these tools have pre-built sections that resonate specifically with recruiters, hiring managers, and board members seeking proven executive leadership. Here’s why choosing a professional resume template matters:

Highlight executive leadership with clearly structured sections showcasing strategic initiatives, key achievements, and team success

Strengthen your brand by aligning your resume with your leadership style, industry, and professional accomplishments

Save time on every application with flexible, easy-to-customize layouts requiring minimal reformatting

A carefully chosen template helps your resume speak volumes before you ever enter the room. But what makes a great one? Let’s break it down.

🧠 Fun Fact: The word ‘résumé’ comes from the French verb ‘résumer,’ which means to summarize. That’s precisely its purpose—summarizing your achievements, from leading teams to developing strategic partnerships, in one powerful page.

What Makes a Good Executive Resume Template?

A resume isn’t only a document—it’s strategic positioning. Choosing the right template is about presenting executive leadership and a proven track record in a functional resume format that hiring teams (and systems) understand and trust.

Here’s what to look for when selecting a template that works as hard as you do:

Prominent summary: Start strong with a bold, crisp leadership statement. Communicate your value in 3–4 lines, whether you’re a Chief Executive Officer scaling global operations or a Chief Financial Officer improving profitability

Consistent structure: Direct readers to what matters most. Great professional resume templates use bold headers, clear spacing, and logical hierarchy, making your key accomplishments easily skimmable

Dedicated metrics space: Make your results impossible to miss. Select resume templates that showcase quantifiable outcomes—like ‘$30M revenue growth,’ or ’10+ global teams scaled’—signaling your C-suite impact immediately

ATS compatibility: Opt for single-column layouts with standard fonts and minimal formatting that reads flawlessly on screen and in print. Avoid text boxes, icons, and overly designed elements that get lost in translation (or parsing)

Skill sections: Spotlight strategic capabilities. Look for templates with dedicated sections for conveying essential tech and soft skills, including business development, strategic planning, change management, communication prowess, and digital transformation

💡 Pro Tip: Choose a modular layout that reflects your leadership style and aligns with your professional goals for work —whether your next target is the boardroom, a startup’s business growth, or organizational turnaround. Bonus points for sections dedicated to strategic partnerships, M&A activity, or keynote speaking to boost your executive brand.

15 Best Executive Resume Templates

Today’s recruiters and decision-makers want to see leadership impact, strategic vision, and results—fast.

Whether you’re a Chief Marketing Officer shaping brand direction, a VP of Sales building powerhouse teams, or a future CEO ready to step up, your resume must tell that story.

Ready to make that happen? Check out these hand-picked free resume templates:

1. ClickUp General Executive Resume Template

Get free template Highlight your leadership story in a clean, modern layout with the ClickUp General Executive Resume Template

The ClickUp General Executive Resume Template offers a professional, strategic layout that feels anything but basic. It leads with a bold header showcasing your personal brand, highlighting strategic wins, business operations expertise, and measurable results.

The best part? It’s based on ClickUp Docs, which makes creating, editing, and customizing your templates seamless. Use the powerful document management system to collaborate with colleagues or mentors in real time, manage multiple resume versions, and stay organized—all within ClickUp’s intuitive workspace.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Open strong with a compelling resume summary that grabs attention in seconds

Tailor fast for any opportunity—without breaking formatting or adjusting margins

Stay organized by storing multiple versions in ClickUp, which are ready to send out at a moment’s notice

🔑 Ideal for: Senior executives and C-level leaders who frequently customize their resumes to highlight strategic transformations or operational turnarounds, without spending hours on formatting or rewrites

💡 Pro Tip: ClickUp Brain is your secret AI career assistant for crafting professional resumes and nailing your dream job hunt. Here’s how it works: Research target companies: Instantly summarize missions, products, and the latest company news 🔍

Decode job descriptions: Quickly pinpoint essential skills and role specifics 🎯

Ace interview prep: Predict company-specific and behavioral interview questions—and sharpen responses with Predict company-specific and behavioral interview questions—and sharpen responses with AI-powered interview prep Use ClickUp Brain’s AI assistance to create tailored resumes

2. ClickUp Technical Resume Template

Get free template Showcase your technical skills and strategic direction in one sleek doc with the ClickUp Technical Resume Template

🔍 Did You Know? The technology sector is growing rapidly, with 356,700 new jobs projected annually through 2033. As demand grows, so do recruiter expectations.

Hiring teams aren’t just looking for technical know-how—they want executives who’ve scaled systems, built high-performing teams, and driven digital transformation at an organizational level.

The ClickUp Technical Resume Template helps you hit that mark. Designed for tech leaders—CTOs, CIOs, and IT Directors—it features sections for the most relevant qualifications, tech stacks, and projects, without the formatting fuss.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Present intricate technical expertise and relevant certifications effectively

Tie every initiative—migration, modernization, system architecture—back to actual business outcomes

Use AI to craft more assertive statements, quantify wins, and highlight impact in seconds

🔑 Ideal for: Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), systems architects, and engineering leaders who want to align niche tech expertise with strategic, enterprise-level leadership impact

➡️ Read More: Technical Resume Templates to Stand Out to Recruiters

3. ClickUp Product Manager Resume Template

Get free template Use the ClickUp Product Manager Resume Template to turn your professional experience into a compelling career story that recruiters can’t ignore

Product managers are expected to be strategists, problem-solvers, and customer advocates—all at once. But capturing this multidimensional skill set on a single resume often feels impossible.

The ClickUp Product Manager Resume Template solves that challenge. Rather than just listing tool proficiency or routine tasks, it highlights your proven ability to shape product strategy, execute go-to-market plans, and align cross-functional teams toward clear goals.

Its greatest strength is its clear, intuitive structure, which makes resume-building feel easy rather than overwhelming. Quickly tailor this creative resume template to showcase your leadership, problem-solving approach, and measurable product impact.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Create tailored resumes for B2B, B2C, SaaS, or platform roles—without rebuilding from scratch

Keep metrics, launch outcomes, and roadmap ownership structured and easy to update

Show your ability to connect engineering, design, and business goals on every line

🔑 Ideal for: Product managers who turn roadmaps into results and need a resume that proves it

💡 Pro Tip: Great leaders don’t just deliver—they evolve. Whether you’re shifting into different industries, seeking more ownership, or exiting a stalled role, your ‘why’ matters. Learn how to answer ‘why are you looking for a job ‘ in a way that positions you as intentional, strategic, and ready for the next challenge.

4. ClickUp Project Manager Resume Template

Get free template Bring clarity and structure to your resume with the ClickUp Project Manager Resume Template—built to highlight leadership impact

Project managers don’t just keep projects moving, they’re experts at driving results. From aligning teams and managing shifting priorities to balancing budgets and mitigating risks, your role blends strategy, execution, and cross-functional leadership.

Yet most resumes don’t capture that scope—or the outcomes you deliver. That’s why the ClickUp Project Manager Resume Template stands out.

Built directly in ClickUp Docs, this template provides a clean, professional framework highlighting your strengths: leading teams, delivering on time, and improving operational efficiency. Whether you’re running Agile sprints, meeting waterfall timelines, or leading enterprise-wide initiatives, it creates a precise narrative that recruiters can follow, making your impact unmistakably clear.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Follow a reverse-chronological structure that puts your most recent wins front and center

Make your project methodologies count by tying them to real impact, not jargon

Build bullet points faster with AI assistance that brings clarity to scope, timelines, and business results

🔑 Ideal for: Project management professionals, program leads, and delivery experts who drive high-impact initiatives and want a creative resume template that matches the scale, speed, and structure of their work

➡️ Read More: Project Manager Resume Templates and Examples to Stand Out

5. ClickUp Engineering Resume Template

Get free template Demonstrate your technical depth—and the results that follow from it—with the ClickUp Engineering Resume Template

As an engineer, you speak in code, systems, and scalable solutions—but recruiters don’t. And that’s the challenge. The ClickUp Engineering Resume Template helps translate your technical expertise into a compelling, recruiter-friendly resume.

It’s designed to surface what matters most—architecture choices, technical leadership, and tangible outcomes. The structure makes it easy to tailor for full-stack, DevOps, or data roles without sacrificing clarity.

What makes this template especially useful? It’s part of a larger workflow inside ClickUp. From organizing your AI job search to managing role-specific resume versions and prepping for technical interviews, you’ll have all the tools you need in one place.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Draw attention to industry knowledge and engineering impact—highlight key decisions, system scalability, and cross-functional wins

Use a clean, minimal layout that speaks to both technical leaders and business stakeholders

Integrate seamlessly with LinkedIn’s resume builder for fast, polished applications at scale

🔑 Ideal for: Engineering directors, VPs, and senior technical leaders who need a professional resume template that reflects business value and engineering depth

🎁 ClickUp Hack: A great resume gets you noticed, but it’s not always enough to seal the deal. Savvy executives stand out by writing job proposals to show why they’re the right strategic fit. Want in? Here’s how to write a job proposal that grabs attention (and offers).

6. ClickUp Job Search Template

Get free template Stay focused, organized, and proactive in your job hunt with the ClickUp Job Search Template

A polished resume is only part of the equation. Executive-level job searches require structure, especially when you’re targeting multiple roles, tailoring applications, and juggling interviews across companies.

The ClickUp Job Search Template gives you that structure. Track opportunities, tailor your outreach, and stay ahead of your next step with ClickUp’s task-based job search board.

The best part? With everything in one place, you spend less time digging through email threads and more time focusing on high-impact opportunities.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Centralize all assets—resumes, cover letters, company research, and notes—in one workspace

Tag and filter by role type, skill match, company size, and industry for smart prioritization

Switch between List View and Workload View to manage your job search pipeline like a project

🔑 Ideal for: Executives and senior professionals managing a high-volume job hunt who need a visual, customizable workflow to track every touchpoint from application to offer

💡 Pro Tip: Moving from VP to Chief Executive Officer? Shifting from corporate to startup leadership? A specialized template helps reframe your key achievements. Check out how to make a career change for a more strategic transition or pivot!

7. ClickUp Job Search List Template

Get free template Organize and visualize all aspects of your job applications using the ClickUp Job Search Template

The ClickUp Job Search List Template will keep your job search focused and friction-free. This creative resume template offers a clean, linear layout for logging applications, tracking statuses, monitoring follow-ups, and comparing roles—all in one high-visibility, low-clutter format.

Use built-in Custom Fields to track everything from role type and interview stage to salary range and next steps to make faster, more informed decisions. It’s like your personal CRM for job hunting, tailored to high-performing professionals who like to move with clarity and intention.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

See exactly where each application stands with status columns that flag what needs your attention next

Add Custom Fields for recording salary targets, networking leads, follow-up notes, or executive positions you’re targeting

Create parallel job tracks (e. g. , executive leadership vs. advisory roles) and compare opportunities side by side

🔑 Ideal for: Goal-driven, seasoned professionals who want total visibility into their job search pipeline—without missing a single follow-up, detail, or deadline

➡️ Read More: Best Job Tracking Software Apps for Project Managers

8. ClickUp Cover Letter Template

Get free template Craft personalized cover letters that connect your experience to what hiring managers care about, through the ClickUp Cover Letter Template

A great resume highlights your skills, while a great cover letter connects them to the company’s goals. The ClickUp Cover Letter Template helps you make that connection confidently and without starting from scratch every time.

Built inside ClickUp Docs, it gives you a clean, structured format that you can quickly tailor for every role. Communicate why you’re applying, how you’ll add value, and what makes you the right fit—without sounding generic or forced.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Eliminate formatting stress—use clean headers and set spacing to keep things professional every time

Reuse your strongest value statements while easily swapping in a company-specific context

Collaborate with a mentor, peer, or coach directly in the doc to get feedback before you hit send

🔑 Ideal for: Professionals who want every application to feel tailored without rewriting from a blank page each time

💡 Pro Tip: Is writing not your strong suit—or are you staring at a blank page more often than you’d like? ClickUp Brain helps you craft sharp, role-specific cover letters faster. Use AI to refine your language, adjust your tone, or rewrite key sections for different industries and leadership styles. See how to elevate a project manager cover letter with ClickUp Brain: Use AI to refine your resume’s language, adjust your tone, or rewrite key sections for different industries and leadership styles

📮 ClickUp Insight: 37% of our respondents use AI for content creation, including writing, editing, and emails. However, this process usually involves switching between different tools, such as a content generation tool and your workspace. With ClickUp, you get AI-powered writing assistance across the workspace, including emails, comments, chats, Docs, and more—all while maintaining context from your entire workspace.

9. Executive Resume Example by Resume Genius

via Resume Genius

Prefer a no-frills resume designed especially for executive positions? This professional template by Resume Genius is a solid starting point, especially if you’re applying through ATS platforms or working with recruiters who expect a more traditional layout

It follows a reverse-chronological format, putting your most recent and relevant leadership experience front and center. You’ll start with a concise executive summary, then move into work history, certifications, and education—all laid out in a clean, easy-to-read structure.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Use a minimal, ATS-friendly layout that still feels modern and polished

Swap out placeholder text with your leadership metrics, strategic outcomes, and team wins

Save time with a structure that does the heavy lifting—plug in your work history and match it with the relevant job description

🔑 Ideal for: Executives and senior professionals who want a no-fuss, functional resume format that focuses on accomplishments without worrying about design compatibility

📜 Trivia: Leonardo da Vinci is often credited with creating the first résumé—a letter he sent to the Duke of Milan in 1481 outlining his skills, inventions, and military engineering expertise. The original blueprint for strategic self-promotion!

10. PDF COO Resume Template by Resume Worded

via Resume Worded

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) is pivotal in strategic planning and business administration, overseeing day-to-day operations, driving business growth initiatives, and ensuring legal compliance.

If your resume needs to reflect that level of responsibility, this PDF template is a smart pick. It offers a clean, structured format to spotlight your leadership wins, operational achievements, and measurable impact.

The reverse-chronological format makes it easy to showcase your career trajectory, while the layout helps cover business transformation wins and team leadership.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Present your operational leadership and strategic wins in a format built for C-level roles

Emphasize metrics that matter—P&L, cost savings, team size, operational KPIs

Skip formatting stress with a clean, ready-to-use PDF that keeps everything aligned

🔑 Ideal for: COOs, Heads of Operations, and senior leaders ready to move into a C-level role and highlight performance-driven results

➡️ Read More: Career Map Templates to Create a Clear Career Roadmap

11. Vice President Resume Template by Enhancv

As a Vice President, you wear many hats—driving cross-functional strategy, managing teams, and delivering measurable business results. That’s why your resume must be as versatile as your executive presence. With this template, you get exactly that!

It stands out for its sleek, modern design and highly customizable sections—ideal for dynamic, multi-disciplinary leadership roles. What’s great? Enhancv’s guided resume builder helps you showcase your biggest wins without battling formatting tools.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Build a visually appealing resume that reads clearly and professionally

Customize sections for portfolio management, global team oversight, or your unique leadership style

Add personal elements—like values, mission, or contact details—to stand out without sacrificing credibility

🔑 Ideal for: VPs and executive leaders in sales, marketing, operations, product, or strategy—who want a modern resume that reflects impact and individuality

🎁 ClickUp Hack: Soft skills aren’t good-to-have extras at the executive level—they’re leadership signals. But don’t just list them. Unlike hard skills, they need context. Choose a few that reflect your lead and back them up with real wins. It’s also a smart way to show cultural fit, like leading global teams or being open to relocation. Ultimately, people hire leaders they trust—not just job titles on paper.

12. CMO Resume Template by Enhancv

How do you distill years of brand building, campaign leadership, and growth strategy into a concise one-page resume? That’s the challenge every Chief Marketing Officer faces—and that’s where this free template delivers.

With a modern, customizable design, the CMO Resume Template by Enhancv helps you showcase what matters most: customer acquisition, brand expansion, revenue-driving campaigns, and market innovation.

Whether you’ve led a global rebrand or scaled a marketing team from five to 50, this resume gives you the flexibility to tell that story confidently and in your voice.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Showcase conversion wins that prove your strength in funnel optimization and revenue growth

Adapt the layout to fit your audience, brand tone, or target industry with visual flexibility

Elevate your brand with optional sections for values, leadership style, or standout milestones

🔑 Ideal for: Marketing executives—CMOs, VPs, or Heads of Marketing looking to present strategic wins, creative flair, and brand leadership in one clean, compelling format

💡 Pro Tip: Think like a marketer when applying for a position: You’re the product, your resume is the campaign, and the hiring manager is your target audience. Lead with impact—what did you drive, scale, or transform? That’s what gets C-level attention.

13. VP of Sales Resume Template by Enhancv

As a sales executive, your pipeline, revenue, and growth numbers speak for themselves, but your resume needs to do more than list sales buzzwords. It should tell a story of leadership, scale, and strategic execution. That’s exactly what the VP of Sales Resume Template by Enhancv delivers.

This sleek, customizable template helps you organize your biggest wins—from revenue growth and territory expansion to team building and process optimization.

Use the Summary section to lead with your strongest achievements and align with the company’s goals. In the Sales Experience and Achievements area, quantify your success—accelerating pipeline velocity, reducing churn, or driving YoY growth.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Surface performance metrics that matter—like quota attainment, team size, and win rate improvements

Deliver a strong first impression with a clean, easy-to-edit layout built for clarity and speed

Add sales training and certifications to signal your ongoing growth and adaptability in a fast-moving industry

🔑 Ideal for: Sales executives stepping into VP roles, expanding into new regions, or leading go-to-market teams

➡️ Read More: Best Skills Management Software

14. CIO Resume Template by Enhancv

As a CIO, your impact goes far beyond systems and software. You’re defining the digital backbone of the business.

That’s why your resume shouldn’t read like a list of platforms. It needs to communicate strategic thinking, enterprise-wide scale, and the actual business outcomes your leadership delivers. The CIO Resume Template by Enhancv helps you do that.

Built for modern IT executives, this template gives you enough room to showcase high-stakes initiatives, such as cloud transformations, cybersecurity expertise, legacy migrations, and cross-functional alignment across regions and teams.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Lead with enterprise strategy, innovation, and transformation

Spotlight wins like cost savings, architecture overhauls, and global rollouts

Tailor the layout to match your domain—from fintech and healthcare to manufacturing and SaaS

🔑 Ideal for: CIOs, digital transformation leaders, and senior tech execs who need a resume that reflects technical authority and boardroom credibility

15. CFO Resume Template by Enhancv

What comes to mind when you think of a Chief Financial Officer? Forecasting, fundraising, risk mitigation, financial analysis, and pressure to get the numbers (and the narrative) right.

The CFO Resume Template by Enhancv helps you tell that story. Designed for financial leaders, this modern layout highlights your strategic wins, executive leadership, and operational oversight without overwhelming the recruiter.

Instead of burying impact in dense blocks of text, it offers clean, customizable sections for P&L ownership, budgeting, investor relations, M&A activity, and board reporting. This makes it perfect for communicating both credibility and clarity.

💎 Here’s why you’ll love this template:

Break down complex financial leadership into clear, skimmable sections

Signal boardroom readiness with a polished, executive-facing design

Customize for use in investor materials, internal referrals, or recruiter outreach

🔑 Ideal for: CFOs, finance directors, controllers, and senior leaders who need a crisp, executive-level resume that ties financial expertise to business outcomes

✨ Bonus: Even the best resume needs backup. Here are some expert job search tips to move faster—and smarter: Run your search like a project: Set milestones, track actions, and review what’s working

Tailor every touchpoint: Customize your resume, cover letter, and outreach to reflect the role, company mission, and executive expectations

Build a visible brand: Keep your LinkedIn profile sharp, share thought leadership, and show up as the strategic voice in your industry

Centralize your search in ClickUp : Track roles, referrals, interviews, and documents in one organized workspace Track roles, referrals, interviews, and documents in one organized workspace

Tap into ClickUp Brain: Use an Use an AI resume builder to write sharper bullets, prep for interviews, and communicate your value

Create Impactful Resumes and Narratives for Your Job Search with ClickUp

Choosing the right executive resume template is your first power play in securing top roles. But to truly stand out, you need the tools that refine your story, customize your resume for each opportunity, and keep you organized throughout your job search.

That’s where ClickUp comes in! With its vast library of professional resume templates and AI-driven features, ClickUp simplifies every stage of your career journey—from crafting your resume to interview prep and opportunity tracking.

Ready to take charge of your next professional chapter? Sign up for ClickUp today and put your executive career into high gear.