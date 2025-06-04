Provide a heightened level of security for all of your ClickUp data.
Sign up and log into ClickUp with your Google or Microsoft account to save you time and provide peace of mind.
Team admins will be able to control if authentication is required, as well as if members of your G Suite or Microsoft team will be automatically invited when signing up. Your whole team can set it up fast.
Admins can easily see who on their team has linked their Google or Microsoft account to ClickUp.