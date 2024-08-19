Sep 25

Webinar: The ClickUp Partner Network Mid-Year Summit

Are you ready to unlock the full potential of your partnership? This is your chance to gain expert insights, connect with industry leaders, and discover the strategies that will propel your success to new heights! 🚀

Why you should attend:

This webinar isn't just an event; it's your key to mastering successful partnerships. If you're aiming to strengthen existing relationships or discover new ones, this session offers the essential knowledge and insights to achieve your goals.

September 25th, 2024
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM CST
Join our virtual event from the comfort of your space!

What's on the Agenda:

  • Sneak Peek: Be the first to view our brand-new Partner video!
  • Executive Insights: Dive deep into Ryan Precious's transformative partner philosophy.
  • Product Showcase: Explore game-changing features with Jen Roth.
  • Success Stories: Get inspired by our Partner Spotlight.
  • Post-Sales Mastery: Learn strategies to maximize client success.
  • Live Q&A: Have your burning questions answered by our expert panel.

...and more exciting surprises!

Meet Your Expert Speakers:

Plus, an exclusive Partner Spotlight that you won't want to miss!

Curtis Posner - Head of Partner Development & Strategic Alliances

Alex Everson - Partner Development Manager

Ryan Precious - GVP Sales, Americas & APAC

Jen Roth - PLGTM Product Enablement Manager

Dan Yeates - GTM Enablement Manager

Take advantage of this unique chance to elevate your partnership and boost your success.

Join us on September 25th, and let’s take your partnership to the next level!

