Virtual event

Small Business, Big Growth: How to Scale with AI Agents in 2026

Give your small business AI teammates that actually help, not hype. Join our expert-led workshop to see how ClickUp Agents can speed up operations, cut Work Sprawl, and consolidate your tech stack so your team can do more in 2026.

Date: Thursday, January 22

Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover how small business leaders are reimagining productivity with AI Agents, including

  • How to consolidate 20+ essential work apps into one Converged AI Workspace
  • The power of Agents: AI teammates with human-level memory, context, and skills
  • Real-world strategies to automate, align, and accelerate your team’s productivity
The old way vs new way

Why small businesses are choosing ClickUp AI over traditional AI tools

Traditional AI Agents

  • Juggling dozens of disconnected tools
  • Manual, repetitive processes
  • Siloed knowledge and slow onboarding
  • Limited, rule-based automations
  • Long, complex implementations

ClickUp AI

  • Unified memory, always-on context
  • Automated, context-aware workflows
  • AI-powered memory and instant context
  • Seamless collaboration as true teammates
  • Turnkey setup—go live in days, not weeks
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Holly Peck

Holly Peck

Staff AI Solutions Development Manager

Ready to see the future of AI-powered productivity?

Register today to save your spot. All registrants will receive access to the on-demand recording and bonus resources, including a step-by-step playbook for 2026.

