Super Agents in Action: How to Accelerate Your Work with ClickUp AI

Unlock a new level of focus and output for your team in 2026 with Super Agents in ClickUp. Join our live event to see real‑world, department‑specific workflows you can roll out fast so your team can accelerate results, eliminate Work Sprawl, and start the new year strong.

Date: Thursday, January 15

Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover how top enterprise IT and operations leaders are reimagining productivity with AI Super Agents, including

  • How to unify work, context, and intelligence with ClickUp Super Agents
  • Real-world strategies to automate, align, and accelerate your team’s output
  • The difference between Agentic & Ambient AI—and why it matters for your business
  • How to consolidate 20+ essential work apps into one Converged AI Workspace
  • Turnkey setup: Go live in days, not months
The old way vs new way

Why teams are choosing Super Agents over traditional AI tools

Traditional AI Agents

  • Fragmented knowledge, inconsistent context
  • Manual processes and siloed knowledge
  • Basic automations with limited engagement
  • Slow onboarding and scattered support
  • Missed alignment and lost productivity

ClickUp Super Agents

  • Unified memory, always-on context
  • Agents learn and adapt automatically
  • Real-time logs and user-level security
  • Seamless collaboration as true teammates
  • Full visibility and accountability
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Angela Bunner

Angela Bunner

Field CTO at ClickUp

Devin Stoker

Devin Stoker

Director, Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp

ClickUp

Ready to see the future of AI-powered productivity?

Register today to save your spot. All registrants will receive access to the on-demand recording and bonus resources.

