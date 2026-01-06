Super Agents in Action: How to Accelerate Your Work with ClickUp AI

Unlock a new level of focus and output for your team in 2026 with Super Agents in ClickUp. Join our live event to see real‑world, department‑specific workflows you can roll out fast so your team can accelerate results, eliminate Work Sprawl, and start the new year strong.
Date: Thursday, January 15
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST
Discover how top enterprise IT and operations leaders are reimagining productivity with AI Super Agents, including
GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
Field CTO at ClickUp
Director, Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp
Register today to save your spot. All registrants will receive access to the on-demand recording and bonus resources.