Build vs. Buy: Why ClickUp's Super Agent Platform Is Different

Join a deep dive for CIOs and IT leaders on why ClickUp’s AI and Super Agents platform beats stitching together point solutions. We’ll unpack the architecture, security, and real agent use cases so you can make confident build vs. buy decisions for enterprise AI.

Date: Wednesday, January 21

Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

What you'll learn

Discover how top enterprise IT and operations leaders are reimagining productivity with AI Super Agents, including

  • How ClickUp Super Agents deliver human-level memory, learning, and context
  • Why unified permissions and implicit sharing change the game for collaboration
  • How to eliminate fragmented knowledge and manual agent management
  • Real-world strategies for secure, scalable, and transparent AI adoption
Build vs. Buy: Why ClickUp's Super Agent Platform Is Different
The old way vs new way

Why enterprises are choosing Super Agents over traditional AI tools

Traditional AI Agents

  • Fragmented knowledge, inconsistent context
  • High manual oversight and updates
  • Limited transparency and auditability
  • Siloed from human workflows
  • Difficult to scale without losing control

ClickUp Super Agents

  • Unified memory, always-on context
  • Agents learn and adapt automatically
  • Real-time logs and user-level security
  • Seamless collaboration as true teammates
  • Enterprise-ready, scalable, and secure
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Jay Hack

Jay Hack

Head of Artificial Intelligence at ClickUp

Kyle Coleman

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Devin Stoker

Devin Stoker

Director, Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp

ClickUp

Ready to see the future of AI-powered productivity?

Register today to save your spot. All registrants will receive access to the on-demand recording and bonus resources.

Build vs. Buy: Why ClickUp's Super Agent Platform Is Different
