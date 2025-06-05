At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us as we bring our famous dining events to Utah. On July 17, a select number of guests will join us in Provo for a lunch time meal they won't soon forget.



Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having lunch; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.