Agenda
12:00 pm: Welcome and Lunch Happy Half Hour.
12:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted multi-course meal.
- Lunch and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
2:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our location is an award-winning New American restaurant known for its elegant ambiance and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. The restaurant has been honored with Utah’s Best of State award four times, including recognition in the "New American" category, highlighting its excellence in fine dining.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.