At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Secret Supper to Vienna. On Tuesday, 13 January, a select number of guests will join us in Vienna for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
6:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
7:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: In the heart of Vienna’s storied Old Town, this secret venue is a sanctuary where time dances between past and present. Step inside and discover a world where hand-painted murals, whimsical butterflies, and a brasserie-style haven set the stage for a night of culinary intrigue and unforgettable connections.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.