Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret is a renowned Toronto restaurant by Chef Susur Lee, has earned the prestigious CAA Five Diamond Award and the American Academy of Hospitality Services' 5 Diamond Award for its exceptional culinary excellence. Chef Lee, celebrated for his innovative fusion cuisine, was also named one of Food & Wine’s "Ten Chefs of the Millennium," solidifying his status as a global culinary icon.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.