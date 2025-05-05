Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted five-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location is a sleek, two-story restaurant in Tampa’s Westshore City Center, offering elevated American cuisine with global flair. Highlights include a live-fire hearth, refined dishes, and the rooftop lounge “Up” with skyline views and luxe vibes.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.