May 20, 5:30-8 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Tampa

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Secret Supper back to Florida. On Wednesday, May 20, a select number of guests will join us in Tampa for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted five-course meal.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Our secret location is a sleek, two-story restaurant in Tampa’s Westshore City Center, offering elevated American cuisine with global flair. Highlights include a live-fire hearth, refined dishes, and the rooftop lounge “Up” with skyline views and luxe vibes.

Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

Screenshot 2024-08-15 at 12.08.36
What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Hear perspectives and watch demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimizing operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime