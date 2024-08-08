Agenda
6:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Hour.
7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
9:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue features a savvy, stylish atmosphere with Art Deco elegance and Roaring Twenties glamour.
Menu notes: For any dietary requirements, please let us know asap.