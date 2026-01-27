At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception.

Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Supper Series to Seattle. On Wednesday, February 4th, a select number of guests will gather for a private dinner for executives to explore the future of AI in business and how it is accelerating the future of work.



This is networking reimagined. Attendees will connect with forward-thinking leaders while discovering how AI-driven strategies can transform productivity. You won’t just be having dinner - you’ll be part of a visionary experience designed to accelerate, inspire and empower.



RSVP for a chance to be part of something truly groundbreaking - a networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings and the future of AI.