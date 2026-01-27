At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception.
Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Supper Series to Seattle. On Wednesday, February 4th, a select number of guests will gather for a private dinner for executives to explore the future of AI in business and how it is accelerating the future of work.
This is networking reimagined. Attendees will connect with forward-thinking leaders while discovering how AI-driven strategies can transform productivity. You won’t just be having dinner - you’ll be part of a visionary experience designed to accelerate, inspire and empower.
RSVP for a chance to be part of something truly groundbreaking - a networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings and the future of AI.
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Group toast to AI-powered productivity, followed by a four-course dinner and insights. Enjoy interviews with AI experts in the Hot Seat and watch a live demo on AI-driven workflows.
8:00 pm: Coffee and closing remarks.
Location: Set along Seattle’s waterfront, this acclaimed dining destination pairs sweeping Elliott Bay views with a refined, seasonally driven menu that celebrates the best of the Pacific Northwest. Widely recognized by top culinary publications and award programs, it’s known for elevated cuisine, exceptional service, and an atmosphere that feels both iconic and intimate. We'll reveal our supper location to confirmed guests.