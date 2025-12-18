January 13, 6-9 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Scottsdale, AZ

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Supper Series to Scottsdale. On Tuesday, January 13th, a select number of guests will gather for a private dinner for executives to explore the future of AI in business and how it is accelerating the future of work.

This is networking reimagined. Attendees will connect with forward-thinking leaders while discovering how AI-driven strategies can transform productivity. You won’t just be having dinner - you’ll be part of a visionary experience designed to accelerate, inspire and empower.

RSVP for a chance to be part of something truly groundbreaking - a networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings and the future of AI.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

6:30 pm: Group toast to AI-powered productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

8:30 pm: Coffee and closing remarks.

Event info

Location: Tucked away in a cozy enclave, this private dining space glows with the warmth of a crackling fireplace and the inviting ambiance of Southwestern charm. Expect a setting where conversation flows as easily as the wine, and every detail is crafted for an intimate, unforgettable gathering. We'll reveal our supper location to confirmed guests.

Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

Secret Supper
ClickUp

What to expect


  • Network with industry leaders driving AI transformation
  • Share strategies for accelerating productivity with AI
  • Hear perspectives and watch demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimizing AI for operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT