At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Supper Series to Scottsdale. On Tuesday, January 13th, a select number of guests will gather for a private dinner for executives to explore the future of AI in business and how it is accelerating the future of work.
This is networking reimagined. Attendees will connect with forward-thinking leaders while discovering how AI-driven strategies can transform productivity. You won’t just be having dinner - you’ll be part of a visionary experience designed to accelerate, inspire and empower.
RSVP for a chance to be part of something truly groundbreaking - a networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings and the future of AI.
6:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:30 pm: Group toast to AI-powered productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
8:30 pm: Coffee and closing remarks.
Location: Tucked away in a cozy enclave, this private dining space glows with the warmth of a crackling fireplace and the inviting ambiance of Southwestern charm. Expect a setting where conversation flows as easily as the wine, and every detail is crafted for an intimate, unforgettable gathering. We'll reveal our supper location to confirmed guests.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.