August 27, 5-7:30 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Santa Monica

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening and a return to one of our favorite stops on our nationwide Secret Supper series. On August 27, a select number of guests will join us in Santa Monica for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


5:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Hour.

5:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a four-course meal.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Our secret venue is a unique American Italian restaurant in downtown Santa Monica and features a private dining room.

Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

SECRET banner
What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive four-course dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Hear perspectives and watch demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimizing operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

