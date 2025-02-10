Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location is a contemporary Mexican restaurant located in downtown San Jose's historic San Pedro Square, offering house-made tortillas, delicious tacos, and enchiladas featuring fresh seafood and locally sourced vegetables.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.