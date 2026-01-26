At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception.
Join us for an exclusive evening as we bring our renowned Secret Supper to San Francisco. On Tuesday, February 3rd, a select group of senior leaders will gather for a dining experience tailored to inspire and connect.
This evening will focus on one defining theme: AI Acceleration - diving into how leaders are applying AI to drive operational excellence across their teams.
Seats are limited.
6:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a 3 course meal.
9:00 pm: Coffee, desert and closing remarks.
Location: Right on the waterfront, this quietly iconic SF spot blends crisp coastal design with marina views—airy by day, intimate by night, and effortlessly elevated.
Time: 6:30-9:30 pm
Executive Host: Art Harding
GVP, Operations and Strategy