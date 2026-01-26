February 3rd, 2026 | 6:30-9:30 pm

ClickUp Secret Supper, San Francisco

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception.

Join us for an exclusive evening as we bring our renowned Secret Supper to San Francisco. On Tuesday, February 3rd, a select group of senior leaders will gather for a dining experience tailored to inspire and connect.

This evening will focus on one defining theme: AI Acceleration - diving into how leaders are applying AI to drive operational excellence across their teams.

Seats are limited.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a 3 course meal.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while networking with industry leaders and dive into ClickUp Super Agents with our Solutions Engineer.

9:00 pm: Coffee, desert and closing remarks.

Event Info

Location: Right on the waterfront, this quietly iconic SF spot blends crisp coastal design with marina views—airy by day, intimate by night, and effortlessly elevated.

Time: 6:30-9:30 pm

Executive Host: Art Harding
GVP, Operations and Strategy

Secret Supper
ClickUp

What to Expect

  • Network with industry leaders driving AI transformation
  • Share strategies for accelerating productivity with AI
  • Watch a ClickUp Super Agents demo, focused on optimizing AI for operational efficiency

See you there?

