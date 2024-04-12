April 24, 4:30-8 pm

ClickUp: Secret Supper San Diego

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening and the first of a nationwide secret supper series. On April 24th, a select number of guests will join us in San Diego for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

The deets

Agenda


4:30-5pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

5pm: Begin with an amuse-bouche, followed by a five-course meal.

  • Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
  • Drinks Pairing: Curated wine or cocktail for each course.

7:30-8pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Secret location in downtown San Diego to be revealed to confirmed guests.

Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

SECRET banner
What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive 5-course dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Perspectives and demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimizing operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

