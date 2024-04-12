The deets
Agenda
4:30-5pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
5pm: Begin with an amuse-bouche, followed by a five-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
- Drinks Pairing: Curated wine or cocktail for each course.
7:30-8pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Secret location in downtown San Diego to be revealed to confirmed guests.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.