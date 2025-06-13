Agenda
6:00 pm: Welcome and Half Hour.
6:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted five-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location is renowned for its local Mid-Atlantic ingredients. Founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Ellen Yin, our location has received significant acclaim, including being named one of the best new restaurants globally by Travel + Leisure in 2015. Yin's leadership earned her the prestigious James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur in 2023.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.