Agenda
6:00 - 6:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location is a stylish Australian-inspired restaurant in New York, known for its specialty coffee, creative cocktails, and globally influenced dishes.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.