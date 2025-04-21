Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location is an artisanal steakhouse renowned for its house-smoked meats, hand-cut steaks—including Minnesota-sourced and Japanese Wagyu—and a vibrant beer garden offering juicy burgers, fried chicken, and handmade brats.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.