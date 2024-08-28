Agenda
6:00-7:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Hour Reception.
7:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a followed by a unique BBQ experience.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
8:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue is an urban oasis, hidden behind an unmarked door. Set against a vibrant cityscape, this venue exudes colour, vibrancy and fun.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.