Agenda
6:30-7:15 pm: Welcome and drinks reception.
7:15 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Perched high above Manchester, this sleek sky lounge offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city skyline. Indulge in expertly crafted cocktails and contemporary cuisine that’s as elegant and elevated as the setting itself.
Menu notes: For any dietary requirements, please let us know as soon as possible.