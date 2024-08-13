Agenda
6:00-7:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Hour.
7 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
9:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue exudes an elegant and timeless charm, blending historic grandeur with modern luxury in a vibrant city centre setting.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.