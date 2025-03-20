Agenda
8:00-8:45 pm: Welcome and drinks reception.
8:45 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
11:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Nestled along Dubai’s shimmering coastline, this Mediterranean-Lebanese gem offers a symphony of flavours, where the freshest seafood meets the warmth of Levantine hospitality. With breathtaking waterfront views and an ambiance of effortless elegance, every bite becomes a seaside escape.
Menu notes: For any dietary requirements, please let us know as soon as possible.