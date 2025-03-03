Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location brings the rich flavors of Basque cuisine to life with inventive pintxos and wood-fired dishes. Recognized for its culinary excellence, it was nominated for a prestigious James Beard Foundation Award in 2024.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.