Agenda
5:00 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
5:30 pm: Begin with an group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
8:15 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue treats diners to a thrilling culinary journey of bold Spanish flavors, elevated by expertly curated wine pairings that transform every dinner into an extraordinary feast.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.