Agenda
6:30-7:15 pm: Welcome drinks reception.
7:15 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
8:45 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret location is a Mediterranean Neo-Bistro that offers a unique dining experience. Enjoy a cozy and inviting atmosphere in one of the city's most lively neighborhoods.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.