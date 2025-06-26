Virtual event

Project Execution in the Age of AI


July 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM PST

Struggling with project chaos?

Disconnected tools, manual updates, and unclear accountability stall progress and drain resources.

Join us as we show how AI can centralize, automate, and accelerate your projects—so your team can focus on what matters most.

Event details

What you'll learn

  • Why traditional project management fails modern teams
  • How AI and automation eliminate repetitive work and boost team momentum
  • Real-world demos of AI and Agents to automate tracking, updates, and collaboration
The old way vs new way

Project management is chaotic, let's fix it

Project management

  • Juggling disconnected tools
  • Manual status tracking & reporting
  • Slow progress, missed dependencies
  • Burnout from excessive admin
  • Projects stall or miss targets

Project execution

  • One workspace for all projects
  • Real-time visibility and automated updates
  • Streamlined collaboration and alignment
  • AI-powered automation eliminates busywork
  • Projects delivered on time with better results

Event resouces

Get the recording plus exclusive resources

Live demos with Q&A

See real examples how to use AI to automate planning, tracking, and management for projects of all types.

Webinar recording

Receive the full event recording to revisit key insights and share with your team.

The Project Execution Playbook

Get full access to the guide on how to shift from the grind of project management to swift project execution with AI.

Free expert consultation

Get a free, zero-pressure expert consultation and audit of your current team processes and how ClickUp can help.

Speakers

Meet your experts

kyle

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

kaylyn

Kaylyn Knoll

Sr. Program Manager at ClickUp

holly

Holly Butterworth

Head of Demand Initiatives at ClickUp

