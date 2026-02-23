For many small businesses, important work is scattered across tools and AI lives in separate apps, so teams spend more time chasing context than moving work forward.

In this live webinar, you will see how Path8 consolidated work into ClickUp's Small Business Suite and adopted an AI-native way of working where Chat unites projects, conversations, and decisions so AI can support real execution in one place.

Session 1:

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Session 2:

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 12:00 PM GMT