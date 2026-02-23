Virtual event

Inside an AI-Native Small Business, Featuring Path8

For many small businesses, important work is scattered across tools and AI lives in separate apps, so teams spend more time chasing context than moving work forward.

In this live webinar, you will see how Path8 consolidated work into ClickUp's Small Business Suite and adopted an AI-native way of working where Chat unites projects, conversations, and decisions so AI can support real execution in one place.

Session 1:
Date: Thursday, March 12
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Session 2:
Date: Friday, March 13
Time: 12:00 PM GMT

What you'll learn

  • What it means to be an AI-native small business.
  • How Path8 consolidated six tools into ClickUp.
  • How a chat-centered workspace powers Path8’s day-to-day communication and projects.
  • Where to start if you’re facing tool sprawl and scattered updates.
  • The steps Path8 used to cut weekly meeting prep time by 60%.
Featured speakers

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
Devin Stoker

Director, Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp
Pat Henderson

Pat Henderson

Founder and Executive Producer, Path8
