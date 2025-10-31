Event Activation in the Age of AI

Virtual event
Event marketing has never been more complex. Budgets are tighter, channels are scattered, and proving ROI has become a full-time job.
How do you plan, promote, and measure event success when your work is trapped across tools that don’t talk to each other?
Join us to discover how top marketing teams are reimagining event activation with AI-powered workflows, unified collaboration, and real-time visibility—all inside ClickUp’s Converged Workspace.
Date: Wednesday, November 19 Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST
Event details
Discover how AI is transforming event marketing and empowering teams to move faster, collaborate better, and prove ROI. You'll learn how to:
The old way vs new way
Featured speakers
GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
Senior Director of Community and Field Marketing at ClickUp
Operations Manager at ClickUp
Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, automation, and event execution—and transform how you plan, launch, and measure every campaign.
See how to automate your entire event workflow—from marketing promotion to real-time reporting—and get your questions answered live by ClickUp’s marketing experts.
Get exclusive access to our Event Activation Playbook—a step-by-step guide to turning manual, scattered event tasks into a unified, AI-driven workflow.
Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.
Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.
Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!