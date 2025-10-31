Virtual event

Event Activation in the Age of AI

Event marketing has never been more complex. Budgets are tighter, channels are scattered, and proving ROI has become a full-time job.

How do you plan, promote, and measure event success when your work is trapped across tools that don’t talk to each other?

Join us to discover how top marketing teams are reimagining event activation with AI-powered workflows, unified collaboration, and real-time visibility—all inside ClickUp’s Converged Workspace.

Date: Wednesday, November 19 Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover how AI is transforming event marketing and empowering teams to move faster, collaborate better, and prove ROI. You'll learn how to:

  • Unify event planning, promotion, and execution in one place
  • Automate busywork with AI—from operations to marketing
  • Boost real-time visibility with shared calendars and dashboards
  • Track budgets, actuals, and ROI with built-in governance tools
Event Activation in the Age of AI Hero

The old way vs new way

Why teams are shifting to AI-powered event execution

Manual work and legacy tools

  • 6+ disconnected tools for event management
  • Manual, fragmented processes
  • Limited visibility and slow communication
  • Difficulty tracking ROI and budgets
  • Stressful, error-prone execution

With ClickUp and AI

  • One unified workspace for end-to-end coordination
  • AI-powered automation for promo, RSVPs, and reporting
  • Real-time dashboards, shared calendars, and mobile app
  • Financial governance and instant ROI reporting
  • Streamlined, collaborative, and scalable events

Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Trish Sanderson Headshot

Trish Sanderson

Senior Director of Community and Field Marketing at ClickUp

Sydney Bradley Headshot

Sydney Bradley

Operations Manager at ClickUp

Get the recording and playbook

Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, automation, and event execution—and transform how you plan, launch, and measure every campaign.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

See how to automate your entire event workflow—from marketing promotion to real-time reporting—and get your questions answered live by ClickUp’s marketing experts.

The Event Activation Playbook

The Event Activation Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Event Activation Playbook—a step-by-step guide to turning manual, scattered event tasks into a unified, AI-driven workflow.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

ClickUp

Ready to activate your next event with AI?

Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!

Event Activation in the Age of AI Hero
