Virtual event

Elevate Your Small Business in 2026


Small businesses start each year with big ambitions—only to be slowed by disconnected tools, manual processes, and limited resources.

How do you set your business up for success in 2026 when your team is stretched and your tech stack is holding you back?

Join us as we show how small businesses are transforming operations with AI, including how to:

  • Consolidate 20+ business apps in one place
  • Automate time-intensive workflows with AI and Agents
  • Free your time to focus on growing your business

Date: Tuesday, November 18

Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST


Event details

What you'll learn

Learn the strategies and tools to unify and expand your business operations in one AI-powered workspace, including how to:

  • Leverage AI-powered Agents that automate routine work, anticipate needs, and deliver real-time support
  • Achieve instant visibility, alignment, and accountability across your business as you scale
  • Drive measurable impact and growth—without IT headaches or runaway costs
  • Set your business up for success in 2026 with proactive, Agent-powered productivity
Elevate your small business in 2026 hero
AI transformation

From 20+ apps to one AI-powered Workspace


Running a business is more complex than ever: app sprawl, competition, and costs are all rising in the age of AI, but the way work gets done hasn’t evolved to keep up.

What if you could unify all operations in one workspace for efficiency and growth in 2026?

Business Operations Chaos Sprawl
The old way vs the new way

Why SMBs are shifting to ClickUp's Converged AI Workspace

The old way

  • 20+ disconnected apps
  • Manual, repetitive processes
  • Unclear handoffs and lost context
  • Inefficient business operations and stalled growth

The new way

  • One Workspace that unifies all business apps
  • Automated workflows that save time and reduce errors
  • Seamless collaboration and visibility across teams
  • AI-powered efficiency that scales your business growth
All-in-one platform for small businesses

Introducing ClickUp's Small Business Suite

Centralize all operations, consolidate all tools, and cut costs. ClickUp eliminates busywork and bloat to grow your business with AI and Agents in 2026 and beyond.

Converged AI Workspace v4

Converged AI Workspace

Everything you need to create a single source of truth across your company.

• 20+ apps in once place
• Custom workflows for every team
• Real-time reporting and visibility

Brain LLMs v2

ClickUp Brain

One AI that connects your entire business context to maximize productivity.

• AI that understands your business
• Access to multiple LLMs
• Agents, Automations, and BrainMax

Services chat v3

Best In Class Services

Our team of experts are ready to assist with live sessions, trainings, and more.

• Premium Support for businesses
• Live 1:1 training with an expert
• Workspace setup and optimization

Event speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

devin stoker webinar headshot

Devin Stoker

Director of Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp

holly peck webinar headshot

Holly Peck

Senior Solutions Architect at ClickUp

Exclusive resources

Get access to the playbook, recording, and more

Live Q A

Live demos with Q&A

Real examples of how small businesses consolidate 20+ apps and automate everyday operations—streamlining everything from sales to customer support and beyond.

Webinar recording

Webinar recording

Get the full event recording to with workflows, insights, share actionable takeaways with your team.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

The AI-powered Small Business Playbook

The AI-powered Small Business Playbook

A step-by-step guide to transform your business from manual, time-consuming tasks to efficient, AI-powered business operations unified in one place.

Real businesses, unreal results

“We were spending too much time updating different systems that weren’t talking to each other. It slowed us down and increased the chance of things falling through the cracks.”

—Pat Henderson Founder & Executive Producer at path8 Productions

  • 6 tools replaced by ClickUp for projects, chat, time tracking, and assets
  • 60% less time spent on team meetings and updates
  • Zero disruption during transition—less than 8 weeks from decision to go-live
pat henderson
ClickUp

Ready to grow your business with AI?

Sign up today and get your AI-powered small business playbook, webinar recording, and consultation offer for free.

ClickUp
