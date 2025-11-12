Elevate Your Small Business in 2026

Small businesses start each year with big ambitions—only to be slowed by disconnected tools, manual processes, and limited resources.
How do you set your business up for success in 2026 when your team is stretched and your tech stack is holding you back?
Join us as we show how small businesses are transforming operations with AI, including how to:
Date: Tuesday, November 18
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST
Learn the strategies and tools to unify and expand your business operations in one AI-powered workspace, including how to:
Running a business is more complex than ever: app sprawl, competition, and costs are all rising in the age of AI, but the way work gets done hasn’t evolved to keep up.
What if you could unify all operations in one workspace for efficiency and growth in 2026?
Centralize all operations, consolidate all tools, and cut costs. ClickUp eliminates busywork and bloat to grow your business with AI and Agents in 2026 and beyond.
Everything you need to create a single source of truth across your company.
• 20+ apps in once place
• Custom workflows for every team
• Real-time reporting and visibility
One AI that connects your entire business context to maximize productivity.
• AI that understands your business
• Access to multiple LLMs
• Agents, Automations, and BrainMax
Our team of experts are ready to assist with live sessions, trainings, and more.
• Premium Support for businesses
• Live 1:1 training with an expert
• Workspace setup and optimization
GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
Director of Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp
Senior Solutions Architect at ClickUp
Real examples of how small businesses consolidate 20+ apps and automate everyday operations—streamlining everything from sales to customer support and beyond.
Get the full event recording to with workflows, insights, share actionable takeaways with your team.
Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.
A step-by-step guide to transform your business from manual, time-consuming tasks to efficient, AI-powered business operations unified in one place.
“We were spending too much time updating different systems that weren’t talking to each other. It slowed us down and increased the chance of things falling through the cracks.”
—Pat Henderson Founder & Executive Producer at path8 Productions
Sign up today and get your AI-powered small business playbook, webinar recording, and consultation offer for free.