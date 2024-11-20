December 3

ClickUp's Holiday Social

Feeling like a Grinch, oh what a plight! Tech stack's a mess, causing you fright. Want to wrap workflows up with a bow? But how it all works, you just don't know.

Join us for a special holiday bash! Productivity gone? Let's make a splash. We'll show you how to reclaim your flow. With ClickUp's magic, watch it grow.

A festive time, stress-free and bright. Transition to ClickUp—oh what a sight! "Steal back" your time, productivity too, with tips and tricks just for you.

Tuesday | December 3
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Hotel Zetta - 55 5th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Why attend?

Discover how ClickUp can help streamline your tech stack, boost productivity, and cut costs. It’s the perfect opportunity for networking with industry peers and our ClickUp team while enjoying light bites and drinks.

What to expect:

  • Live demos with our experts
  • Join an executive-led roundtable for practical, actionable tips to ensure a seamless migration to ClickUp.
  • 1:1 interactive demos: Sign up upon arrival for a personalized experience! Attendees can join any 15-minute deep-dive session, focusing on specific use cases and workflows tailored to your unique needs.
  • Inspiring customer stories that showcase the real impact of ClickUp
  • Raffle with some holiday-inspired ClickUp swag!
Community Social SF - Image

Ready to network and learn at the ClickUp's Holiday Social?

Space is limited—sign up to secure your spot!

