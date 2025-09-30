Client Service Delivery in the Age of AI

Does your team struggle with outdated client service models and manual processes?

Join us to unlock AI-powered strategies, workflows, and agents for delivering client service at scale—all in one unified workspace.

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover how AI is transforming client service delivery for real-world impact, including how to:

  • Automate routine tasks and accelerate response times
  • Centralize operations for full visibility and collaboration
  • Deliver fast, personalized, AI-powered service
  • Empower your team for high-value, strategic work
Client Service Delivery Event Hero - Edited

The old way vs new way

Why teams are shifting to AI-powered Client Services

Manual work and legacy tools

  • Scripted and rigid customer experiences
  • Long wait times and repetitive requests
  • Siloed tools and manual workflows
  • Difficulty scaling personalized services

AI-powered client service operations

  • One workspace for all client service operations
  • AI-powered workflows that automate routine tasks
  • Real-time visibility into client needs and performance
  • Centralized collaboration ensures quality, speed, and consistency

Get the recording and Client Service Playbook

Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, Agents, and workflow automations to scale your client services efficiently.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

Learn exactly how to automate your workflows—from client onboarding to advanced process automation—and get your questions answered by ClickUp experts.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

CLIENT SERVICE DELIVERY AI PLAYBOOK

The Client Services Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Client Services Playbook—a step-by-step guide to transforming manual, repetitive work into streamlined, AI-driven processes.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Margot Moore Webinar Headshot

Margot Moore

Senior Director, Services & Success at ClickUp

AJ Castellucci Webinar Headshot

AJ Castellucci

Senior Manager, Services at ClickUp

Ready to transform your client services?

Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!

