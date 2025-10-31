Virtual event
For too long, agile execution has been slowed by work sprawl. Sprints stall. Releases slip. Innovation gets buried under busywork.
How do you deliver faster, higher-quality outcomes when your agile process itself has become the bottleneck?
Discover how to transform agile execution in the age of AI—eliminating chaos, accelerating delivery, and connecting every sprint to strategy through ClickUp’s Converged Workspace.
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 2:00 AM PST / 5:00 AM EST
Event details
Discover how AI is redefining how product and engineering teams move from chaos to clarity with connected, automated workflows, including how to:
The old way vs new way
Featured speakers
GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
VP of Engineering at ClickUp
Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, automation, and agile workflows to deliver faster, higher-quality releases with ClickUp.
See how to automate every stage of agile execution—from sprint planning to AI-powered delivery—and get your questions answered live by ClickUp’s product and engineering experts.
Get exclusive access to our Agile Execution Playbook—a step-by-step guide to transforming fragmented workflows into unified, AI-driven product delivery.
Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.
Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.
Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!