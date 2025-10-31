Virtual event

Agile Execution in the Age of AI

For too long, agile execution has been slowed by work sprawl. Sprints stall. Releases slip. Innovation gets buried under busywork.

How do you deliver faster, higher-quality outcomes when your agile process itself has become the bottleneck?

Discover how to transform agile execution in the age of AI—eliminating chaos, accelerating delivery, and connecting every sprint to strategy through ClickUp’s Converged Workspace.

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 2:00 AM PST / 5:00 AM EST

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover how AI is redefining how product and engineering teams move from chaos to clarity with connected, automated workflows, including how to:

  • Centralize ideas, planning, and execution in one unified workspace
  • Reduce tool switching and manual effort with AI automation
  • Plan sprints and track progress with full context and visibility
  • Accelerate delivery and innovation—without sacrificing quality
Agile Execution in the Age of AI Hero

The old way vs new way

Why teams are shifting to AI-powered agile execution

Manual work and legacy tools

  • Disjointed tools and manual updates
  • 7+ apps to manage development
  • Chronic misalignment and rework
  • Slow, manual development cycles
  • Delayed releases and lost velocity

With ClickUp and AI

  • One Workspace for product strategy and agile execution
  • Centralized ideas, planning, and release
  • Real-time dashboards and instant visibility
  • AI-powered automation and context at every step
  • Accelerated innovation and delivery

Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Greg Pelander Speaker Image

Greg Pelander

VP of Engineering at ClickUp

Get the recording and playbook

Register to get everything your team needs to master AI, automation, and agile workflows to deliver faster, higher-quality releases with ClickUp.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

See how to automate every stage of agile execution—from sprint planning to AI-powered delivery—and get your questions answered live by ClickUp’s product and engineering experts.

Agile Execution Playbook

The Agile Execution Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Agile Execution Playbook—a step-by-step guide to transforming fragmented workflows into unified, AI-driven product delivery.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

See how to automate every stage of agile execution—from sprint planning to AI-powered delivery—and get your questions answered live by ClickUp’s product and engineering experts.

Agile Execution Playbook

The Agile Execution Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Agile Execution Playbook—a step-by-step guide to transforming fragmented workflows into unified, AI-driven product delivery.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

ClickUp

Ready to transform your agile execution?

Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
Agile Execution in the Age of AI Hero
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT