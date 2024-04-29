May 22, 4-7pm

ClickUp: Secret Supper San Francisco

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our nationwide secret supper series. On May 22, a select number of guests will join us in San Francisco for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


4pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

4:30pm: Begin with an group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal

  • Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.

6:30-7pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Our secret venue is a private dining room with award winning design in a London-inspired brasserie. The location and chef will be revealed to confirmed guests.

Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.

SECRET banner
What to expect

  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive 3-course dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Perspectives and demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimizing operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

