Agenda
4pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
4:30pm: Begin with an group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal
- Dinner & Insights: We'll feast alongside interviews with industry experts in the "Exec Suite Hot Seat," plus a ClickUp Solutions Architect demo.
6:30-7pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue is a private dining room with award winning design in a London-inspired brasserie. The location and chef will be revealed to confirmed guests.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.